The Sony 70-200mm f/4 is one of my favorite lenses – and here's why this workhorse should be on your radar, too

The Sony 70-200mm f/4 G OSS II is, without a question, one of my favorite lenses – and if you're getting into photography or looking to expand your creative range, this lens is one of the smartest investments you can make. It is this type of telephoto that many pro shooters consider as the one zoom you 'have to have'.

A 70-200mm zoom lens is one of those rare optics that truly can do it all. For me, a lens like the Sony 70-200mm f/4 is what a real workhorse lens looks like – consistent, versatile, and incredibly reliable.

It covers everything from portraits to nature and wildlife, from capturing events to street photography and action, and it even gives you semi-macro capabilities. And that's not marketing fluff – I've used this lens across all those genres myself, and it never misses.

So, when people ask me what single lens I would take to shoot anything and everything, I suggest the Sony 70-200mm f/4. It gives you so much range to play with.

You can shoot intimate portraits at 85mm with beautiful background blur, isolate details at 200mm, capture spontaneous moments on the street, and get quite close to distant subjects.

Also, this Sony f/4 telephoto zoom has a minimum focus distance of just 0.26m – and that close-focusing ability isn't something you typically get in this lens class. It offers 0.5x magnification and highlights tiny details with stunning sharpness and clarity.

Why the Sony 70-200mm f/4… not f/2.8?

I get it. The faster Sony 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II is top-tier. It lets in more light and – if you're often shooting with very low light, fast shutter speeds or using teleconverters – that extra stop may be important.

But for the vast majority of real-world shooting situations, the Sony 70-200mm f/4 holds its own – and for one occasion or another, I just use higher ISO settings. And no, image noise and grain don't occur that quickly any more when shooting with higher ISO settings on modern camera bodies...

So, I personally prefer the f/4. The f/2.8 lens weighs over 1kg, which gets heavy quickly. The f/4 is lighter (794g) and offers better handling, especially when photographing handheld, or having long shoot days.

Then there's the price. The f/2.8 costs around $2,999 / £2,399 / AU$3,299, while the f/4 version sits closer to $1,999 / £1,649 / AU$2,099. That's a substantial difference – and for me, the f/4 gives me everything I need without breaking the bank.

And while it's technically not a "GM" lens, don't let that label fool you. With its professional-level autofocus, rugged build, and stunning image quality, this feels and performs like quality glass.

If you're not shooting Sony, you can find this type of telephoto zoom lens from any brand or third-party lens manufacturer. But for Sony full-frame shooters, this f/4 G OSS II lens hits the sweet spot between price, performance, portability, and versatility.

