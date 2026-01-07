Happy New Nikon! The Nikkor Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 goes longer than most standard zooms…
The price is nice, but is the f/7.1 max aperture just too darn slow?
Just one week into the New Year, Nikon has announced a new standard zoom lens. The Nikon Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is a lightweight standard zoom designed for FX-format (full-frame) mirrorless cameras. It is positioned as an affordable everyday solution, suitable for a wide range of photography and videography, including landscapes, travel, street snapshots, and close-ups, thanks to its 0.5x 'half-macro' reproduction factor.
It has a generous zoom range, stretching from 24mm to 105mm, as opposed to the more usual 70mm. However, the aperture narrows to a relatively pedestrian f/7.1 at full extent, which is 1/3 of a stop slower than many of Nikon's other variable aperture standard kit zooms, which tend to top out at f/6.3.
On a more positive note, this has enabled a particularly compact and portable design, with the lens weighing just 350 grams (12.4oz). Despite its small size, it offers a 4.4x zoom range and impressive close-up capabilities. It features a minimum focus distance of 0.2m (7.9in) at the wide-angle end and 0.28m (11in) at the telephoto end, with a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.5x, allowing for detailed macro-style shots with beautiful background blur.
The lens is equipped with a stepping motor (STM) for fast, quiet autofocus, which is particularly beneficial for smooth video recording. A customizable control ring can be assigned to manage various settings, such as aperture, ISO, or exposure compensation.
Nikon didn't reveal many details about the lens construction in its announcement, so we don't know whether it features any exotic elements or advanced coatings. However, it did say that the lens is designed with dust and drip resistance for added durability in various shooting environments.
The Nikon Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 will be in stores from mid-January 2026 at a suggested retail price of $549.95 / £529 / AU$899 and is already available to pre-order. Its launch price is certainly attractive, and it will also be offered as a kit lens with the Nikon Z5 II camera for $2,199.95 (pricing in other territories TBA).
Nikon Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 sample images
