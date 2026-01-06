Cheap, fast and full-frame: Brightin Star releases retro-infused 35mm f/1.4 wide-angle lens for mirrorless cameras
This plucky little prime is clearly targeted towards retro camera fans, thanks to its manual-focus-only design, aperture ring, and silver or black colorways
While January is typically a month of conservative spending, a new full-frame prime from Brightin Star is certainly cheap enough to prove tempting. This 35mm f/1.4 optic is manual-focus only, but the quirky retro aesthetic, with plenty of numericals on the barrel, a distinctive jagged aperture ring, and both Classic Black and Retro Silver paint jobs, certainly befit the vintage vibe.
The lens retails for $169.99 and is available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L mount. It’s constructed from seven elements in six groups, and includes a high-refraction lens, a low-dispersion lens, and a double-gauss structure. The latter is said to provide clarity and sharpness across the frame, even at wider apertures.
Manual-focus-only lenses are often favored by retro camera enthusiasts who want to enjoy an ‘old-school’ shooting experience, and aperture rings are an important factor in the authentic feel of a retro setup. This lens not only features an aperture ring, but a switch allows users to toggle between stepped and stepless increments, the latter being preferred by videographers.
The lens is said to feature a “unique ten-needle starburst design” when stopped down to capture sunbursts. It also boasts a 0.3m minimum focusing distance for close-up shooting. The Brightin Star 35mm f/1.4 differs slightly in size and weight between different mounts, with measurements ranging between 2.17 to 2.54in by 1.54 to 1.69in, and weighing between 203-224g.
You might also like...
Check out the best cheap lenses. Plus, why I only buy cheap cameras. And to stay up to date on photography releases, here is the latest camera news.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.