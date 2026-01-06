Cheap, fast and full-frame: Brightin Star releases retro-infused 35mm f/1.4 wide-angle lens for mirrorless cameras

While January is typically a month of conservative spending, a new full-frame prime from Brightin Star is certainly cheap enough to prove tempting. This 35mm f/1.4 optic is manual-focus only, but the quirky retro aesthetic, with plenty of numericals on the barrel, a distinctive jagged aperture ring, and both Classic Black and Retro Silver paint jobs, certainly befit the vintage vibe.

The lens retails for $169.99 and is available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and L mount. It’s constructed from seven elements in six groups, and includes a high-refraction lens, a low-dispersion lens, and a double-gauss structure. The latter is said to provide clarity and sharpness across the frame, even at wider apertures.

The weights and dimensions for each of the five mount options for the Brightin Star 35mm f/1.4 (Image credit: Brightin Star)

Manual-focus-only lenses are often favored by retro camera enthusiasts who want to enjoy an ‘old-school’ shooting experience, and aperture rings are an important factor in the authentic feel of a retro setup. This lens not only features an aperture ring, but a switch allows users to toggle between stepped and stepless increments, the latter being preferred by videographers.

The lens is said to feature a “unique ten-needle starburst design” when stopped down to capture sunbursts. It also boasts a 0.3m minimum focusing distance for close-up shooting. The Brightin Star 35mm f/1.4 differs slightly in size and weight between different mounts, with measurements ranging between 2.17 to 2.54in by 1.54 to 1.69in, and weighing between 203-224g.

(Image credit: Brightin Star)

