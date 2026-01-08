Hohem’s newest pro-grade gimbal designed to accommodate everything from mirrorless cameras to smartphones is now outfitted with a screen-clad remote for controlling advanced AI tracking. Announced during CES 2026, the Hohem iSteady MT3 is the accessory-maker’s newest pro-grade gimbal.

The iSteady MT3 will come in a standard and a Pro variant, with pre-orders beginning on January 20 in the US only. Hohem hasn’t yet shared international availability or pricing.

The iSteady MT3 has a handful of updates compared to the previous MT2, starting with the remote. While the earlier model was also compatible with remotes, the MT3 remote has a built-in screen for using the Live Feed to control the gimbal’s AI tracking capabilities. The touchscreen offers quick access to settings, including follow modes and speeds, from up to 10m or 32.8 feet away.

That remote also has a joystick and a Bluetooth-enabled camera shutter release. A toggle on the remote also supports remotely adjusting the zoom on supported PZ or power zoom lenses.

The gimbal uses a built-in 2MP camera to power AI-based object tracking. The company says the AI can track humans, pets, vehicles, and “any subject”. The AI tracking can be controlled from the touchscreen, the gimbal’s trigger-like button, or using gesture controls for human tracking.

The Hohem iSteady MT3 has a handful of other enhancements compared to the earlier MT2. The previous version had a 2.6lb capacity (1200g), where the MT3 supports up to 3.1 lbs (1.4kg), and the MT3 Pro up to 5.5 lbs (2.5 kg). Battery life also jumps from 17 hours to 20 hours.

The gimbal also updates with faster swaps from horizontal to vertical shooting positions. Hoehm says the new model also has a 40 percent increase in torque.

Like earlier models, the MT3 supports mirrorless cameras, compact cameras, smartphones, and action cameras. The accessories needed to adapt to different types of cameras are all included in the box, along with a quick-release plate kit.

The Pro Kit will also support a Spot Mini Motor accessory, which allows the gimbal to control either focus or zoom using the dial on the side of the gimbal handle. Six screw holes also allow for adapting and modifying the gimbal with a wide range of accessories, including twist handles, lights, and monopods.

The base model starts at $329, with the Pro at $449. The Pro Kit with the Spot Mini Motor support retails for $549. Pre-orders at B&H are expected to begin on January 20; international pricing and availability are not yet available.