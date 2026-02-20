GoldenEye! The sequel to this breakthrough "golden portrait" lens for Nikon, Sony and L-Mount cameras has leaked

The first images of the Meike AF 85mm f/1.4 II l Mix, a previously-rumored lens, have surfaced. Meike’s new Mix lens will be designed for Sony E-Mount, Nikon Z-Mount and L-Mount cameras and succeed the AF 85mm f/1.4 Mix.

The original lens represented a breakthrough for Chinese optics, as it was the first ever 85mm f/1.4 autofocus lens from a Chinese manufacturer – demonstrating just how far lens development in the country has come, with ultra-fast AF portrait glass now both possible and highly affordable.

The Mix series consists of premium, fast-aperture, full-frame autofocus prime lenses designed to compete with other third-party alternatives such as the Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art and Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro.

The original Meike AF 85mm f/1.4 Mix lens (Image credit: Canon Rumors)

The original Meike 85mm f/1.4 Mix lens produced creamy backgrounds, boasted respectable sharpness (especially in the f/2.8-f/4 range) and had rugged build quality, which judging from the photos the mark II also possesses.

However, fans will no doubt be hoping for a reduced minimum focusing distance (which was 1m in the original lens) more in line with that of the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro (0.79m) along with improved autofocus speeds.

The Meike AF 85mm f/1.4 II Mix lens is reportedly set to debut at the CP+ 2026 show in Japan next week, where its full specs will be revealed.

The rumored Meike Air APS-C prime lens series (Image credit: Mirrorless Rumors)

Also set to appear at the CP+ show is the Meike Air APS-C prime series. Rumors have been swirling about this set of primes and, early in February, images of the Meike Air lenses appeared online.

The Air series will feature a 15mm, 35mm and 56mm f/1.7 prime lens for Sony E-Mount, Fujifilm-X Mount and Nikon Z-Mount APS-C systems.

While it’s great to see APS-C cameras getting the prime lens love they deserve, I don’t expect the Meike Air series to bring anything groundbreaking.

Considering that Viltrox only released its own series of Air-branded APS-C lenses last year, and that Meike’s namesake series is rumored to feature the exact same specs, if anything Meike is just trying to keep up.

