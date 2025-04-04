Instax 12 Mini instant camera drops to lowest-ever price

The Instax Mini has been one of the most popular cameras in recent years. These instant cameras make a great present for all the family - but particularly for the children and the young adults. The fun that the instant pop-up prints is particularly appealing to the smartphone generation - giving them the taste of analog photography - and giving them a physical memory of the party fun and family occasions.

The latest in the range is the Instax Mini 12, and we have rarely seen much reduction in the price since its launch. Often, if you hunt around, you can find one colour option cheaper than the others - but no huge saving. But we have just spotted that Amazon UK is now offering the Mini 12 at its lowest price ever - just £64, although again you need to pick your colour carefully to make this saving. The £15 off the retail price is only available if you get the camera in Clay White or Pastel Blue

Instax Mini 12 | was £79.99 | now £64

Save £15 at Amazon The latest in Fujifilm's long line of Instax Mini cameras, and while this doesn't offer anything revolutionary over the Mini 11, it does improve the lens and overall experience... Available at this price in pastel blue or creamy white

