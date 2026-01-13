A white Fujifilm X Half appears overseas, as the US is giving black ones away free and UK prices drop… what's going on?

The stylish white X Half compact camera highlights Fujifilm's design-focused strategy – Here's what else is going on...

Fujifilm has quietly launched a white version of the Fujifilm X Half overseas, while US retailers are giving away the black camera for free with the Fujifilm X-T5 and 16-80mm kit, and UK retailers drop the price. Interest is definitely being revived in Fujifilm's retro compact camera.

The X Half is getting pushed back in the spotlight – but not because of new features or a successor. Instead, Fujifilm and retailers are doing something familiar: offering a fresh look and aggressive deals.

While official images haven't appeared on Fujifilm's global site, trusted sources like Photo Rumors have shared photos by X Space Gallery Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, Hangzhou (Fujifilm's creative hubs). Though initially described as an 'overseas' release, the source of the images makes clear that the white X Half is exclusive to Asia.

While the white edition is exclusive to Asia, buyers in the US, Europe and UK can choose from the original black, charcoal and silver color options (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The X Half in white

If you've followed camera releases in Asia, this move won't come as a surprise. Brands like Fujifilm, Canon, Olympus and Pentax have long treated the region as a testing ground for unique colors and design-led variants.

White, pastel and limited colorways consistently perform well in Asian markets – especially for cameras that lean more toward style and experience than pure specs. Fujifilm's Instax lineup is proof of that.

So yes, the X Half fits regional tastes. But it also makes the camera feel new again – without changing anything under the hood.

Image credit: X Space Gallery / House of Photography Image credit: X Space Gallery / House of Photography

The free X Half US deal feels… loud

While Asia gets a new color, the US is seeing something even more eye-catching. Adorama is currently offering a free Fujifilm X Half with the Fujifilm X-T5 and XF 16-80mm kit, on top of a $100 discount. Considering the X Half normally sells for around $850, that's a strong incentive.

🇬🇧 Reduced prices in the UK

The UK also sees some good X Half deals, as seasonal promotions and retailer discounts (at Argos, John Lewis, Wex or Amazon) have reduced prices to as low as £549.

The X Half is fun – but

I actually like the Fujifilm X Half. It's charming, tiny and genuinely fun to use. The film camera mode, rewind lever and diptych shooting give it a personality that most digital compacts lack.

But it's also not for everyone: no RAW files, no continuous shooting and a one-inch sensor make it a niche camera. However, as a secondary fun camera, it makes sense.

What this all suggests

A new color in Asia, free bundles in the US and recent price drops in the UK suggest that Fujifilm and camera dealers are reframing the X Half's role. Instead of a must-have product, the X Half now feels positioned as a fun companion camera for shooters who already own a mirrorless system.

Whether that strategy works will depend on how many photographers are willing to say yes – especially now that the price and bundle deal make it more accessible.

