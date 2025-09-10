Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Evo compact instant camera blossoms in stunning new Gentle Rose color

Fujifilm’s popular instant compact, the Instax Mini Evo has long stood out as a fan favourite in the digital instant camera world – and for good reason. It doesn’t just blend digital convenience with retro-style instant prints – it also looks gorgeous. With its vintage-inspired controls and premium finish, the Mini Evo is arguably Fujifilm’s most stylish Instax to date.

Until now, though, there have been just two choices when it came to colorways: an understated black with silver trim, or a classic brown with its leatherette-style wrap. Both are undeniably sophisticated, but perhaps a little too serious for a brand so synonymous with fun, youthful creativity.

That’s about to change. This October, the Instax Mini Evo is getting a fresh new look with the launch of a Gentle Rose finish. Soft, playful, and just the right side of tasteful, it injects a welcome splash of character into the lineup without losing the premium feel that makes the Evo stand apart.

The new color takes a cue from the regular Mini lineup when it comes to fun finishes – but still keeps things sleek and sophisticated (Image credit: Fujifilm)

If you’re new to the Evo lineup, they are more than just instant cameras; the Mini Evo offers three distinct ways to shoot. You can shoot and print instantly, you can also save shots to an SD card and review them on the rear LCD before committing them to film, or switch the Evo into a smartphone printer to print out your phone snaps.

The Instax Mini Evo also packs in creative options, with 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, giving a total of 100 different combinations to experiment with – perfect for creators who like to experiment.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Gentle Rose edition will be available from early October 2025, priced at $234.99 / £174.99 (Australian availability to be confirmed), with a matching case also on sale for $19.99 / £24.99.

