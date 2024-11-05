Instant camera film sizes – how big are all the Instax and Polaroid formats?

By
published

Confused by all the instant camera film sizes? Here's how all the different Instax and Polaroid film types compare

Instant prints
(Image credit: Taryn Elliott)

If you're anything like me, all the different instant camera film sizes are very confusing. Are Instax Wide photos really the biggest? What are the dimensions of an actual Polaroid photo, not the whole frame?

Finding this info can be tricky and time consuming. And there are so many kinds of Instax and Polaroid film stocks that it's easy to get lost. So I've put together this guide to instant camera film sizes to keep all the useful info in the same place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
FilmOverall sizeImage sizeImage area
Instax Mini54 x 85mm46 x 62mm2,852mm²
Instax Square86 x 72mm62 x 62mm3,844mm²
Instax Wide108 x 85mm99 x 62mm6,138mm²
Polaroid Go53.9 x 66.6mm46 x 47mm2,162mm²
Polaroid88 x 107mm79 x 79mm6,241mm²

