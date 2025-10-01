A film shop in the Netherlands is working with photographers to create a brand new compact film camera – and the prototype for the Analogue aF-1 is now offering the first real glimpse of the new compact camera inspired by classics like the Olympus Mju, Yashica T, and Contax cameras of the past.

Analogue Shop, a film store based in Amsterdam, has previously shared a glimpse of the aF-1, a 35mm compact film camera that it plans to release in the first part of 2026. Now, the company has shared the first glimpse at the prototype of the upcoming film camera.

The front of the Analogue aF-1 slides open to reveal the lens, much like classic favorites like the Olympus Mju, with magnets snapping the camera open and closed. The camera, which weighs about 270g, features a design that’s meant to be used one-handed. While the aF-1 uses real 35mm and takes inspiration from some retro classics, the upcoming camera offers a few modern features too.

The camera’s autofocus is powered by a LiDar sensor, which is also how modern iPhone cameras autofocus.

The camera is a true point-and-shoot in that users just need to point and take the photo, there’s no option to adjust the shutter speed or aperture currently. But, Analogue added a USB-C port to the camera. This isn’t for the battery, which is a replaceable CR123A type, but makes it possible to give the camera firmware updates.

In a video walkthrough of the camera, the company said it wants to create software packages that will allow users to customize the camera with software, such as repurposing one of the buttons to change the aperture or shutter speed. Updating firmware isn’t something the film cameras of the 90s could do, the company explains, adding that the camera has “a good mix between the technology from the past and the technology from now.”

Multiple sets of indicators tell users things like whether or not the flash is on and the focus is locked. There’s a dedicated toggle to turn the flash off and on, along with a button to toggle through different flash modes, including red eye and night mode. Another button activates the self-timer.

A screen is another way the company is mixing classic film with modern technology. The small OLED displays battery life, shots remaining, and flash mode.

The point-and-shoot film camera includes automatic film loading, advancing, and rewinding. A DX code reader tells the camera what ISO film was just loaded in order to choose the correct auto exposure settings.

Another feature that keeps in line with the classic film medium is an optical viewfinder with one frame guide for normal shots and another for framing close-ups.

While some compact film cameras use plastic lenses, including disposable film cameras, the aF-1 uses a bright f/2.8 lens made with glass. The built-in 35mm f/2.8 lens uses a Double Gauss lens design with 6 elements in four groups. The aF-1’s IPX 4 splashproof rating also hints at a more durable design

The aF-1 is still a prototype, but the sneak peek gives film fans a glimpse at the upcoming camera as well as the first image shot with the new camera. The company’s timeline indicates mass production is expected to begin in December, with delivery beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

Pre-orders for the camera are already open at €449.99 – which translates to about $567 / £400 / AU$815.

