A film shop in Amsterdam is building a compact camera with an autofocus similar to iPhones

Analogue Shop, a film store based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, started when two hobbyist photographers wanted to create a place to slow down in a digital world. Now, five years later, the shop is creating its own film camera. The Analogue aF-1 is an upcoming compact point-and-shoot film camera with a built-in 35mm f/2.8 lens.

The company says that the Analogue aF-1 is inspired by cameras like the Olympus Mju series, Yashica T, Minolta Riva, and Pentax Espio, as well as taking some inspiration from Contax point-and-shoots. The compact camera is designed to use one-handed and has a simple boxy design, with a front cover that slides over the lens. It’s also IPX4 splash resistant.

The camera uses a built-in 35mm f/2.8 lens, an optic built from six elements in four groups. The camera takes 35mm film, which loads, advances, and rewinds automatically with the internal motor.

The Analogue aF-1 is designed for simple point-and-shoot operation and lacks manual controls. Aiding in that simple point, then shoot philosophy is a LiDAR-based autofocus system. LiDAR measures the time it takes for a laser to bounce off objects, which then calculates the distance and sets the autofocus.

A number of smartphone cameras have LiDAR autofocus, including some iPhone models starting with the iPhone 12 Pro. But, the move to include any sort of autofocus at all is a bit different than many recent film launches, including the zone focusing on the Pentax 17 and the fixed focus on the Kodak Ektar H35. The MiNT Rollei 35AF also uses a LiDAR autofocus system, though it also allows for manual focus adjustments as well.

While the aF-1 is designed for point-and-shoot style shooting, the compact camera can automatically select from 1/1,000 to four second shutter speeds.

The film camera’s built-in flash is a GN8-rated option with a half second recycle time. It’s rated for 3 meters / 9.8 feet with ISO 100 film. Photographers will have the option to leave the flash on auto, forced, anti-red eye, or off.

Composing the shot is done through a reverse Galilean viewfinder, which also includes correction marks for up-close shots.

According to the company, the camera is expected to go into mass production in May or June, with the first deliveries headed out around June or July.

The camera is expected to retail for €399, which is roughly equivalent to $415 / £331 / AU$663. Pre-orders include a 15 percent discount from that list price. According to the company’s store policy page, international shipping is available, with the buyer responsible for any tax and import fees.

The aF-1 isn’t the shop’s first camera – it also created the Analogue Digital Pocket Snap, a camera inspired by the retro digicam trend. The Analogue Shop also sells retro compact film cameras, used compact digital cameras, film, accessories, and workshops, as well as developing film.

