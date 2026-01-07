Instax’s portable photo printer line converts digital photos to real instant film, but if the latest launch from the Japan headquarters is any indication, the portable printers are about to get better at printing text.

On Wednesday, January 7, Fujifilm Japan announced the Instax Mini Link+, a premium model for the brand’s smartphone printer series. However, the printer has only been announced in Japan. It’s unclear if the new Mini Link+ will also be available in other regions at a later date or if it could be a Japanese exclusive.

The printer was announced alongside the Instax Mini Evo Cinema, which was also only launched in Japan.

So what makes the Mini Link+ a “premium” model over the existing Instax Mini Link 3? According to Fujifilm Japan, the new printer has a “Design Print” mode that gives the printer an edge in printing out sharp text. The company indicates that “the printer’s image processing capabilities have been significantly strengthened, making it possible to clearly express fine text and patterns.”

(Image credit: Fujifilm Japan)

The design of the Instax Mini Link+ is also quite a bit different than the Link 3, which has a body with curved edges and a lined texture. The new premium model instead takes on a boxier shape and a metallic black finish. Fujifilm Japan says the new model has “a sophisticated design with bold, linear contours.”

The printer also has a strap hook, which will allow users to add an included wrist strap – or possibly even customize with a third-party camera strap.

Like with earlier models, a companion smartphone app allows users to select and edit their photos before printing. But, new for the Link+ is a “simulation” mode, which allows users to preview how the final shot will look in a frame or on a shelf.

The mobile app will also support printing from Pinterest, Fujifilm Japan says.

The Mini Link+ launches in Japan with two new accessories – a printer case and a frame designed for Instax Mini prints.

The Instax Mini Link+ is expected to begin shipping in Japan on January 30, but there’s no word yet on whether or not the printer may be available internationally.

