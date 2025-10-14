Wooden Nikon cameras are a chip off the old block – that’s Christmas sorted!

US-based Etsy shop CameraTins produces incredibly cool 1:1 wooden camera replicas. And, as spotted by Nikon Rumors, it has just added five new Nikon cameras to its growing roster: the Nikon SP, F, F2, F3, and Df.

Each camera is priced at $119 / £112.19 / AU$191.69 (not including delivery) and is said to be unique, thanks to differing patterns on the wood. I think these would make great Christmas gifts for photography friends or yourself, and I could certainly see one taking up a spot on my desk.

The wooden Zeiss Ikon SW by CameraTins has a removable lens (Image credit: CameraTins)

As for which one I’d go for, it’d have to be the Nikon Df. It’s not unusual to see a retro film camera immortalized as an ornament, but it’s not often you see a DSLR – let alone one of the most unique DSLR cameras ever made. I’ve spoken at great length about my love of the Nikon Df, and it’s great to see it under the spotlight, alongside the usual suspects.

That said, I also like the Nikon F3. It was the first Nikon camera to involve famed Italian designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro, who came up with the now famous red stripe. And indeed, the red stripe is present on this wooden replica – which is a neat touch.

The Nikon SP, a pre-F-mount rangefinder camera, is another great rendition, although I suspect the Nikon F will prove most popular, being the camera that kicked off the legendary F-mount. And of course, each replica comes with a lens – although it’s unclear if they are all removable.

I say that because another listing, the Zeiss Ikon SW, does have a removable lens. That aside, the Zeiss isn’t alone in catering for fans of other brands, with the Asahi Pentax Spotmatic SP and Pentax 17 also available. The latter is another surprise, much like the Nikon Df, since it’s a newer model. If you know anybody who uses a Pentax 17, I’m sure this would go down very well.

And if anyone reading this is looking for a present for me, did I mention how much I love the Nikon Df and that there's an empty spot on my desk?

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

If you're into your vintage wares, check out the best retro cameras. If you're a Nikon fan, but want something that actually works, check out the best Nikon cameras. And if you're still shooting film, here's the best film for 35mm cameras.