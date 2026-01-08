Rare image of vanishing century-old technique celebrated in photography contest – captured with an 8-year-old DSLR

This photograph captures one of the last masters of Pakistan's Mohana fishing community, who perform rare, ancient bird-hunting techniques on Lake Manchar

This striking image by French photographer Guillaume Petermann just received Merit recognition in AAP Magazine #53: Travels. Captured on Lake Manchar in Sindh Province, Pakistan, the photograph documents one of the world's most extraordinary and endangered fishing traditions.

This rare tradition highlights a vanishing way of life between humans and nature, a bond that has endured for centuries, and shows its cultural significance. What makes this merit-winning image so compelling is the quiet authority Petermann captured. There's no spectacle – only trust, ritual, and a deep understanding of the natural world.

Shot with a perfect do-it-all DSLR for professional photographers – the Nikon D850, paired with a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens – it stood out among thousands of international submissions.

The story behind the awarded shot

The image portrays Ali Kasghar, one of the last masters of an ancient technique practiced by the Mohana people, often referred to as the "bird people" – a fishing community who have lived for generations on the waters of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's largest freshwater lake, located in Sindh Province.

Birds – herons, cormorants, pelicans – are central to their culture, survival, and identity. Unlike conventional fishing practices, the Mohana have developed an intimate relationship with these animals, training them to assist in hunting and fishing.

Petermann explains the ancient technique, "Submerged up to the neck, with a stuffed bird fixed on his head as camouflage, Kasghar glides slowly across the lake's surface. Led by a live bird tethered to the end of a slender branch, he approaches other birds without alarming them until the final moment. Fooled by the decoy, the birds suspect nothing. He snatches them with lightning speed."

Why the Nikon D850 remains a powerhouse for documentary and travel photography

Despite being nearly a decade old (released in August 2017), the Nikon D850 continues to deliver outstanding results in a mirrorless camera world. It has some limitations, but its high-resolution full-frame sensor excels at rendering fine detail.

Renowned for its rugged build, reliable handling, and exceptional dynamic range, the D850 remains a favorite among photographers working in remote locations. Its ability to balance resolution, speed, and durability makes it especially well-suited for travel photography, cultural documentation, and long-term storytelling.

AAP Magazine #53: Travels

The AAP Magazine #53: Travels edition highlights 25 outstanding photographers from 13 countries across four continents, showcasing projects that explore landscapes, culture, ritual, labor, wildlife, and identity.

You can explore Petermann's merit-winning image alongside the full selection of winning works in the AAP Magazine #53: Travels Gallery. For this, visit the AAP Magazine website.

