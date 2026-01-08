Godox gives its pocket strobe a smart refresh with the new AD100Pro II photo flash

The original Godox AD100Pro quickly became one of those flashes I found myself reaching for far more often than expected. Its tiny size made it an easy light to throw into a bag “just in case” – and more often than not, it ended up doing far more work than its pocketable proportions suggested. Now Godox has given that compact strobe a refresh with the new AD100Pro II, focusing less on headline-grabbing power boosts and more on the sort of practical refinements that make a difference in real-world shooting.

The AD100Pro II retains the same 100Ws maximum output, which remains a sweet spot for portability for off-camera lighting, whether you’re working with fill light outdoors, lighting a small portrait setup, or building a compact multi-light kit.

Instead, the new update adds revamped thermal management. Godox has added an internal cooling fan, allowing the flash to deliver 60 to 100 consecutive full-power flashes without overheating, which will be a significant upgrade for photographers who rely on sustained bursts rather than single pops. Recycle times are quick for a flash this size, ranging from around 0.01 seconds at low power to roughly 1.5 seconds at full output.

The AD100Pro II has a new colored LED system for grouping lights (Image credit: Godox)

Visually, the flash gains a clearer TFT display, but the most noticeable design tweak is the addition of 16 colour-coded group indicator lights around the body. It might appear a minor change, but it should be one that makes a surprising difference when you’re working with multiple Godox units and want to know, at a glance, exactly which light is in which group – and with a memory as bad as mine, it’s something I’ve often found myself wishing for.

Wireless control is built in, supporting both 2.4GHz and 433MHz transmission, and the AD100Pro II integrates with Godox’s X-series triggers and Flashpoint R2 system, so it should slot straight into most existing Godox lighting kits. TTL is supported across Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, OM System, Panasonic, Pentax, and Leica cameras, along with high-speed sync up to 1/8000s.

Color output is rated at 5600K ±200K, while a 5W adjustable LED modelling lamp is included to help preview light direction and fall-off before shooting. Power comes from a 3300mAh USB-C rechargeable battery, which Godox rates for around 490 full-power flashes per charge.

Despite the upgrades, the AD100Pro II remains impressively compact. With the battery fitted, it weighs around 565g, and it keeps the familiar cylindrical design that makes it easy to pack alongside lenses and accessories. A built-in magnetic mount supports Godox’s AK-R1 modifier system, and with an optional S3 adapter, the flash can also be used with Bowens-mount modifiers.

The AD100Pro II doesn’t try to reinvent what already worked, but it refines it. For photographers already invested in the Godox ecosystem – or those building a lightweight off-camera lighting kit – this might be the update you’ve been waiting for.

The Godox AD100Pro II is available now, priced from $299 / £299. The flash will also be sold as the Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro II R2 TTL at Adorama.

Operation Tutorial | AD100Pro II - YouTube Watch On

