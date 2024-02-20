Best Fujifilm X100VI deals in February 2024: stock updates and prices

The Fujifilm X100IV - the world's most sought-after camera is reborn: stock and prices updates

Two Fujifilm X100VI cameras next to each other on top of a map
If you're looking for the best Fujifilm X100VI deals across the internet then you have arrived at the right place. The Fujifilm X100V took the photography world by storm, and it looks like its successor, the X100IV will do the very same, with the community hype for this reborn icon. 

Because of all this hype, we can suspect the Fujifilm X100IV will be a very sought-after camera, and trying to find one to buy could be tricky, so we have set up this ever-trawling price page for the Fujifilm X100IV to offer you the best prices and stock available across the whole world wide web.

Check out: Fujifilm X100VI Hands-on review

Fujifilm X100VI specs

Sensor: 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor | Image processor: X-Processor 5 | Video: 6.2K30p, 4K60p, HD240p, 4:2:2 10-bit, F-Log, F-Log2 | Viewfrinder: 3.69M-dot OLED EVF / OVF Hybrid

Beautiful retro design and excellent build quality
In-body image stabilization
Much improved video quality
Big 40MP stills
Premium price
6K video has a crop
Adapter ring an additional purchase

The 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor equipped in the Fujifilm X100VI is a powerhouse, thanks to its new advanced image-processing algorithm. It works wonders by enhancing resolution while keeping the signal-to-noise ratio intact, which – in English – results in breathtaking image quality. Plus, the sensor's improved pixel structure allows users to capture light more efficiently, ensuring stunning photos even in challenging lighting conditions.

This works in combination with the new X-Processor 5. This freshly designed engine utilizes 64-bit processing, which means it operates a whopping three times faster for both video and photo tasks.

The combination of this high-resolution sensor and lightning-fast processor results in remarkably fast operation, an impressive dynamic range, and jaw-dropping photo quality, even when shooting at higher ISO sensitivities.

When it comes to video, this sensor-processor combo doesn't disappoint either. You can record video internally at up to 6.2K30p in rich 10-bit color. There's also a 4K HQ mode that takes advantage of oversampled 6.2K footage to deliver superior 4K output. Also, if you're into high frame rate videos, you're in luck – you can shoot at 4K60p or FHD 240p for stunningly smooth or slow-mo footage.

