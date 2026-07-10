Bokeh Face: Is the Lumix L10 a proper alternative to the X100VI? Plus, the impact of gimbal cameras and what you need to know about budget lenses
We take a look at the gorgeous Panasonic Lumix L10, discuss how gimbal cameras have impacted vlogging cameras and delve into the cut-price world of budget lenses
The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.
New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on July 24.
DCW's How-To Ed, Mike Harris, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief, for our usual format where we discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, dive into the kit bag to examine what we've been shooting with lately, and then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.
You can watch the episode in full below:
This week, Mike and I Gear Up with the Panasonic Lumix L10. It’s got the looks, it’s ‘kind of’ got the form factor, and it’s even got Film Simulation-esque LUTs. But is it really in any danger of taking the Fujifilm X100VI’s retro compact camera crown?
Then we take an In Focus look at gimbal cameras such as the DJI Osmo Pocket and Insta360 Luna, discussing the startling effect they’ve had on both the vlogging camera industry and the video industry as a whole.
Finally, in Trouble Shooting, the Bokeh Face boys tackle budget lenses. What constitutes a budget lens? What are mine and Mike's top picks? And are budget lenses actually ever any good?
We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!
• Watch on YouTube
• Listen on Spotify
• Listen on Apple Podcasts
You might also like…
Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best gimbal cameras, and see if any of the best compact cameras take your fancy.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
- Mike HarrisHow To Editor
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