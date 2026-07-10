Glowing lava, drifting ash and a blanket of stars combine this award-winning image, captured with a smartphone that features 2023 camera technology

At first glance, many would assume that this dramatic image of an erupting volcano was captured using a professional DSLR or mirrorless camera.

The photograph, showing glowing lava pouring down the slopes of a volcano beneath a star-filled sky in Yepocapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, has just been awarded the Grand Prix at the 2026 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) – the world's longest-running competition dedicated exclusively to iPhone photography.

Photographer Robyn Jensen created the winning image using an iPhone 15 Pro, proving that one of the most demanding scenes in photography can be captured on a phone camera that's already three years old.

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Why this image is so impressive

Night-time volcanic eruptions are among the most challenging subjects that any camera can capture. The scene combines blazing-hot lava, deep shadows, drifting ash, smoke, and a star-filled sky – all within a single frame.

Even high-end cameras can struggle with such an enormous range between the brightest and darkest parts of the image.

Shot at 1 sec, f/1.8 and ISO12500, the photographer prioritized exposing for the brilliant lava erupting from the crater.

The surrounding mountains intentionally fall into darkness, simplifying the composition and naturally drawing the eye towards the explosion of light, while still preserving the stars overhead.

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The iPhone behind the winning image

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is a powerful, compact camera phone (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The iPhone 15 Pro, introduced in 2023, remains one of the best iPhones for photography thanks to its stabilized 48MP main camera, advanced computational photography and excellent low-light performance.

Although most camera phones still can't match the sensor size or dynamic range of today's best mirrorless cameras, Apple's computational wizardry has narrowed the gap in recent years.

The iPhone 15 Pro's main camera, combined with Night mode and advanced image processing, gives photographers more flexibility.

However, capturing a fleeting volcanic eruption against a star-filled sky requires careful timing, exposure and composition – something no amount of AI can replace.

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