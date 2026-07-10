This volcanic eruption image looks like it was shot on a pro camera – but it wasn't, and it just won the top prize at the iPhone Photography Awards
A three-year-old iPhone was used to capture one of photography's toughest scenes, where glowing lava meets a star-filled sky over Guatemala
At first glance, many would assume that this dramatic image of an erupting volcano was captured using a professional DSLR or mirrorless camera.
The photograph, showing glowing lava pouring down the slopes of a volcano beneath a star-filled sky in Yepocapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, has just been awarded the Grand Prix at the 2026 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) – the world's longest-running competition dedicated exclusively to iPhone photography.
Photographer Robyn Jensen created the winning image using an iPhone 15 Pro, proving that one of the most demanding scenes in photography can be captured on a phone camera that's already three years old.
Why this image is so impressive
Night-time volcanic eruptions are among the most challenging subjects that any camera can capture. The scene combines blazing-hot lava, deep shadows, drifting ash, smoke, and a star-filled sky – all within a single frame.
Even high-end cameras can struggle with such an enormous range between the brightest and darkest parts of the image.
Shot at 1 sec, f/1.8 and ISO12500, the photographer prioritized exposing for the brilliant lava erupting from the crater.
The surrounding mountains intentionally fall into darkness, simplifying the composition and naturally drawing the eye towards the explosion of light, while still preserving the stars overhead.
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The iPhone behind the winning image
The iPhone 15 Pro, introduced in 2023, remains one of the best iPhones for photography thanks to its stabilized 48MP main camera, advanced computational photography and excellent low-light performance.
Although most camera phones still can't match the sensor size or dynamic range of today's best mirrorless cameras, Apple's computational wizardry has narrowed the gap in recent years.
The iPhone 15 Pro's main camera, combined with Night mode and advanced image processing, gives photographers more flexibility.
However, capturing a fleeting volcanic eruption against a star-filled sky requires careful timing, exposure and composition – something no amount of AI can replace.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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