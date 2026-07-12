This photo masters light, melding narrative and composition to win an award – and it was shot with an iPhone

Upon first look at this award-winning image, you see a pair of children napping in the sun forming an aesthetic, symmetrical composition – but the deeper meaning, the backstory, remains illusive. However, look closer and the true mastery of the frame becomes clear.

After a moment, your eye flutters to the shuttle cock in the bottom-left corner, and the shadowy outline of a badminton racket reveals itself on the children’s faces. Although these elements are right in front of your eyes, it takes a second for them to come into focus, so to speak, and this is when the narrative finally becomes clear.

These children aren’t just napping in the sun, they’ve been playing an energetic game of badminton – and perhaps it’s their friend or family checking on them, racket in hand, that has revealed all. It’s not a monumental story, but the creative use of shadows and light makes sense of the scene, which to my eye has an abstract quality.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

This is the work of Gellért Gombai, a commercial photographer from Hungary, which recently earned him the title of Photographer of the Year at the 2026 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAwards).

The competition celebrates photos taken on Apple handsets, and Gellért used an iPhone X with camera settings of 4mm (28mm equivalent), 1/1500sec, f/1.8 and ISO20 to capture his shot.

Gellért’s image was selected from thousands of submissions across more than 140 nations, and I think what impressed the judges most was surely how he bent light and shadow to his will, using them to infuse layers into the brilliant black-and-white scene.

It's one thing to achieve this kind of result on one of the best black-and-white cameras that use dedicated monochrome sensors in mirrorless bodies. But to get this tonality and look from an almost decade-old camera is a great achievement – and worthy of the IPPAwards recognition.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like…

Take a look at the best iPhones for photography, along with the best camera phones from all the big brands.