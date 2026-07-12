BenQ's latest monitor for photographers boasts incredible color space coverage

BenQ has revealed a new addition to its Creative Pro monitor line-up: the PD2732U. This 27‑inch 4K display has been designed for photographers, videographers and creatives who need a wide-gamut, color-accurate display. It boasts 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI‑P3, and 100% sRGB coverage – percentages that few other monitors can compete with, regardless of price. The Adobe RGB coverage is especially impressive, and it means on-screen colors can be more accurately matched to CMYK print output.

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Every PD2732U is factory calibrated to an accuracy of Delta E <2, and is Calman Verified and Pantone Validated for additional color dependability. BenQ’s AQCOLOR Pilot calibration software enables hardware and software calibration management for long-term color accuracy. The PD2732U is also said to “ensure reliable color performance and brightness across the entire display, minimizing color deviation with advanced corner-to-corner uniformity correction”.

(Image credit: BenQ)

In addition to the display’s pro-grade image credentials, the PD2732U also features Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for single-cable video, data, and power delivery, along with Smart KVM with daisy‑chain support, enabling you to control multiple computers through a single monitor. Mac‑optimized color matching eliminates differences between Mac displays and the monitor – ideal when using the PD2732U alongside a MacBook. Each monitor is supplied with BenQ’s wireless Hotkey Puck that gives quick access to modes and settings.

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(Image credit: BenQ)

The BenQ PD2732U is available to pre‑order at B&H for $699, which considering its superb color space coverage makes it a bit of a bargain. Alternatively, it can be bundled with BenQ’s Ergo Arm for a $50 discount. Retail availability at B&H starts on July 22nd, with Amazon and other retailers stocking the display from September 1st.