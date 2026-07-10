A viral photo on the subway. A striking aerial view. The top 5 news photos of the week prove the power of contrast in photojournalism
I'm a journalist and a photographer, and I think these striking photos are the best news photos this week
Contrast in photography doesn’t always mean dark shadows and bright highlights – sometimes that contrast comes from a stark difference between the subject and the background.
From a viral photo of a person of color surrounded by a group in white masks to a serene scene clouded by a ship full of plastic, some of the most striking photojournalism this week highlights the power of contrast.
When I flipped through some of the best pieces of photojournalism from Getty this week, July 03-10, I realized that the most striking images are the photographs that use the power of contrast.
I’m a photographer and journalist, and I think these are some of the best news photos this week.
A stark contrast to America’s 250th birthday
The United States’ 250th birthday brought images of iconic Americana, from lightning and fireworks over the Home of the Braves to patriotic parades. But one of the most striking images of the week has gone viral for highlighting the racial tensions in modern America.
During the 250th anniversary celebrations in Washington DC, white supremacist group the Patriot Front marched in the city. The group’s white face masks are a sobering contrast to the red-white-and-blue celebrations.
The contrast becomes an even more humbling reminder of the racism that clouds both America’s history and present when the group’s stark white face masks are photographed among people of color. This shot on the subway by Getty’s Finn Gomez shows the masked group on the subway as a Black person waits by the subway doors.
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Another shot of the Patriot Front on the subway by Reuters’ Cheney Orr went viral for the contrast, depicting a Black woman sitting alone on the train, surrounded by masked men. The striking contrast between the woman’s expression and the masks around her captures the other side of the Fourth of July celebrations in a devastating but important piece of photojournalism.
A serene landscape marred by bright plastics
A trash-filled barge floating on a serene, blue and green natural landscape highlights the power of contrast in photography. The buildings in the distance seem to have the same colors and variety as the litter on the ship.
The image comes from Michael Dantas on assignment covering the recent studies that flag an alarming amount of microplastics found along the banks of the Rio Negro in northern Brazil.
An unusual view of iconic architecture
Iconic architecture is often well photographed, but this striking view of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris immediately caught my eye. Taken underneath the iconic archway, looking up, the shot captures fighter jets in a practice run, preparing for the upcoming Bastille Day parade.
The unusual perspective invites the eye through the entire image and highlights the shape of the jets flying in sequence under a bright blue sky.
Historic architecture under modern criticism
The Washington DC Reflecting pool is another landmark that’s regularly photographed, but this shot uses the reflection of the Washington Monument to highlight the protests around the pool. A visitor stretches to take a shot of the pool over the fence erected around the moment after algae bloomed after a recent renovation.
The shot was captured by Getty’s Andrew Harnik during protests outside the arrangement for David Hearn, a former Olympian, who has been accused of damaging the pool.
The contrast of modern warfare
The woman in this photograph looks perfectly normal – but it's the bright clothing and the way she's going about her day on her phone that's a stark contrast to the rescue workers in the background.
The photograph, by Kostiantyn Liberov, is part of a series on daily life in Ukraine in 2026 that shows how life is unfolding as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues. This shot was taken on July 06 after a missile strike in Kyiv.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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