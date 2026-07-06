The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS remains one of the world’s most popular compact cameras

Compact cameras are enjoying a huge resurgence, but the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS never really went away. Since launching in 2018, Canon’s travel zoom has remained one of the brand’s most sought-after compact cameras, proving its popularity isn’t simply driven by today’s retro camera boom.

In 2024, Canon introduced the PowerShot SX740 HS Lite, a lightly updated version of the original camera. Despite changing just one small feature, the model has proven just as popular, recently claiming the No.1 spot in Yodobashi’s latest sales rankings in Japan.

While manufacturers often use refreshed models to introduce hardware upgrades, the PowerShot SX740 HS Lite remains almost identical to the original camera released seven years ago. That unchanged formula continues to win for buyers looking for a genuinely pocketable camera with a powerful zoom lens.

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1. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver | Black

2. Sony ZV-1 II | Black | White

3. Panasonic Lumix TX3 / ZS300 / TZ300 | Black | Graphite Silver

4. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III | Black | Silver

5. Canon IXY 650 / Powershot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A | Black | Silver

6. Fujifilm X100VI | Silver | Black

7. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown | Black

8. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 | Black | White

9. Leica Q3 43

10. Sony RX100 VII

Why the PowerShot SX740 HS Lite is high in demand

£509.00 If in stock, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite is available in black and silver for $549.99 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Remarkable capable yet genuinely pocketable, the PowerShot SX740 HS Lite stays true to what compact travel cameras have always done best. It combines a 20.3MP 1/2.3-inch-type CMOS sensor with a body that’s small enough to slip into a jacket pocket.

Its standout feature remains the impressive 40x zoom lens, covering an equivalent focal range of 24-960mm – giving reach smartphones can’t match.

That reach is the camera’s defining strength, making it an excellent choice for travel, wildlife and everyday photography.

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Lite vs original

Canon made just one notable change to the Lite edition: it removes USB charging. The decision was likely linked to new European regulations.

There’s no larger sensor, longer zoom or new shooting modes – just the same travel-zoom formula that has remained popular for nearly a decade.

Panasonic's brief time at the top is over

£869 The Lumix TX3 is available in black and dark silver, priced at $897.99 (Image credit: Panasonic)

Just a few weeks ago, Panasonic’s newly launched Lumix TX3 (aka the Lumix S300 in the US and Lumix TZ300 in the UK) reached No.1 in Yodobashi’s rankings shortly after its release.

But the latest rankings see the PowerShot SX740 HS Lite reclaim the top spot, while Sony’s ZV-1 II creator camera also moved ahead of Panasonic’s travel zoom.

Interestingly, Panasonic’s premium L10 doesn’t appear anywhere in the current Top 10, despite attracting attention ahead of launch thanks to its larger sensor and stronger stills and video capabilities.

For now, photographers in Japan prioritize portability, long zoom ranges and proven models over newer premium alternatives.

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