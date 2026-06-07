What are the most popular compact cameras right now? These award-winning cult favorites are in high demand

The Fujifilm X100VI, Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite, and Ricoh GR IV stand out in a market that's seeing renewed momentum for compact cameras – with more releases expected than in recent years

Modern compacts offer a ready-to-shoot experience in an ultra-portable body, combining convenience with the latest imaging technology.

Looking at recent sales data from Japan alongside demand trends in the US and UK, three compact cameras stand out as particularly popular right now – each appealing to a different type of photographer.

From a premium all-rounder to a long-zoom travel compact and a street-focused enthusiast camera, these models cover very different shooting styles. Two of them are also award-winning designs that have earned major recognition within the camera industry.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Here's a closer look at the cameras driving current demand – and why they remain so popular even years after their release.

The "hard-to-get" compact

Fujifilm X100VI

The Fujifilm X100VI remains one of the most in-demand compact cameras on the market, regularly selling out shortly after new stock becomes available.

It earned industry recognition, including the Best Fixed Lens Camera award at the 2025 Camera Magazine Imaging Awards.

It blends retro design with modern performance – a fixed 35mm equivalent lens paired with an APS-C sensor, tactile dial-based controls and Fujifilm's signature Film Simulations.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The long-zoom bestseller

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS

The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite is an example of a compact camera from a previous generation that continues to perform strongly in recent sales charts in Japan.

Canon reintroduced the model in 2024 as a Lite version with only minor changes, keeping its core design and imaging system intact from its original 2018 incarnation.

Its main appeal is simple: a 40x optical zoom lens (24-960mm equivalent) in a pocket-sized body, offering reach that's hard to match for camera phones.

While its small 1/2.3-inch sensor limits low-light performance and dynamic range, its ease of use, portability and versatility make it a popular choice for travel and everyday shooting.

Canon positioned it as the ideal choice when "travelling light," particularly for wildlife and nature photography.

The modern street favourite

Ricoh GR IV

£1,199.99 If in stock, the Ricoh GR IV is available for $1,496.99 (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The Ricoh GR IV continues the long-running philosophy of the GR series: maximum image quality in a minimal, pocketable form.

It received multiple accolades, including the Good Design Award, DGP Imaging Award and recognition from the TIPA World Awards, highlighting its strong design and performance credentials.

The GR IV features a no-nonsense shooting experience – a pocketable APS-C camera that prioritizes speed, discretion and image quality above all else. It's designed for street, documentary and travel photography where fast response and simplicity matter just as much as technical performance.

You might also like…

Browse the best compact cameras and the best point and shoot cameras.