Leica unveils the Ultravid White Ocean – classic marine binoculars in the making

Leica has unveiled a new addition to its premium binocular lineup, introducing the Ultravid White Ocean 7x42 – a model designed specifically for life on or near the water.

Announced today in Wetzlar, Germany, the White Ocean edition blends Leica’s trademark optical performance with an elegant coastal aesthetic, offering sailors, yacht owners, and seaside travellers a tool that nods as much to style as it does to function.

At its core, the White Ocean is built around the proven 7x42 Ultravid platform, a favourite among marine users thanks to its steady view and generous brightness.

The 7x magnification keeps the image stable even when conditions are choppy, while the 42mm objective lenses offer impressive low-light performance that’s ideal for dawn departures, dusk returns, or moody weather. A 140-metre field of view ensures a broad perspective of the horizon, whether you’re watching sea life, tracking a vessel, or simply soaking up the coastline.

Where this model separates itself from its siblings is in its design. Leica has wrapped the binoculars in luxurious white leather and polished stainless steel accents, creating a look that feels perfectly at home on a yacht deck or a breezy terrace overlooking the harbour.

Even the accessories have been color-matched and tailored for the White Ocean, including a soft leather strap and a clever folding pouch that wraps magnetically around the binoculars to keep them secure on smooth surfaces like lacquered wood or teak.

Inside, the White Ocean delivers the same high-end optical engineering found throughout the Ultravid line. The lenses are bright, contrast-rich, and impressively sharp, even when shooting into backlit scenes.

Leica’s AquaDura coating repels water and salt spray, making it easy to maintain a clear view in unpredictable marine weather, while the internal baffling system works to suppress stray light and preserve natural colour and detail. Practical touches such as a large central focusing knob and variable eyecups ensure comfortable handling, whether the user wears glasses or not.

The Leica Ultravid White Ocean 7x42 will be available from December 9 2025 via Leica Store London Harrods and the Leica Online Store, priced at £3,350.

It’s unmistakably a luxury product, but for those who split their time between sea and shore, it’s a piece of equipment designed to deliver both performance and pleasure in equal measure.

