The Canon PowerShot V1 is good, but it’s no Canon G7 X. Is the newer camera the better choice? The answer isn’t so obvious

The new Canon PowerShot V1 is the brand’s first compact camera in years, outside of the odd vertical vlogger V10. But the PowerShot V1 is a video-focused camera that comes as all of the brand’s stills-focused compact cameras are all out of stock. That’s thanks largely to the viral status of the Canon G7 X series.

Cameras like the Canon G7 X Mark III have earned viral fame as influencers share the difference between selfies taken with a smartphone – and portraits taken with a camera with a stronger flash and a longer lens. But the new Canon PowerShot V1 isn’t meant to replace the G7X series, instead sitting in a completely separate category as a video-first, stills-second sort of camera.

The G7X series’ viral fame, however, means that the compact camera is out-of-stock at most retailers, and the third-party sellers are charging far more than the $799 / £749 / AU$1,199 list price. For example, the Canon PowerShot G7X III is going for more than $1,200 on Amazon right now in the US (equivalent to about £925 / AU$1,900). While the G7X Mark III is supposed to be cheaper than the V1, the limited stock means its not.

So, wouldn’t the cheaper, newer camera be the better choice? Not so fast. As a vlog-focused camera, the PowerShot V1 has several key differences compared to the G7 X Mark III that buyers need to know before making a decision.

Canon PowerShot V1 vs. G7 X Mark III specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Canon PowerShot V1 Canon G7 X Mark III Sensor 22.3 MP 1.4-inch 20.1MP 1-inch Lens 16-50mm equivalent 24-100mm equivalent Video UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.98/25/29.97/50/59.94 fps UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 29.97 fps Recording limits None with fan on 10 minutes in 4K Flash None, hot-shoe slot Yes, no hot-shoe slot Weight 13.4 oz / 379 10.72 oz / 304 g Dimensions 4.7 x 2.7 x 2.1" / 118.3 x 68 x 52.5 mm 4.13 x 2.4 x 1.63" / 105 x 60.9 x 41.4 mm

Sensor

Image 1 of 2 Sample image taken on the Canon PowerShot V1 (Image credit: James Artaius) Sample image taken on the Canon G7 X Mark III (Image credit: Angela Nicholson/Digital Camera World)

The Canon PowerShot V1 has a completely new sensor design called a 1.4-inch. That is almost twice as large as the one-inch sensor inside the G7 X Mark III. (Yes, that .4 makes a big difference. Camera sensor math is weird.) In most cases, a larger sensor produces better images, capable of gathering more light and creating more of that background blur that photographers call bokeh.

The resolution between the two cameras is close, with the V1 having the slightly higher 22.3MP compared to the 20.1MP on the G7 X Mark III.

The winner: Canon PowerShot V1

Lens

Image 1 of 2 The Canon PowerShot V1, without the lens extended (Image credit: Canon) The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, with the lens extended (Image credit: Canon)

But while having a large sensor is better, increasing the size makes it difficult to put a zoom lens on the front, especially while keeping the size of the camera small. The Canon PowerShot has a decent 3.1x zoom lens that’s equivalent to a 16-50mm lens on a professional mirrorless camera. But the Canon G7 X Mark II has a 4.2x lens that’s equivalent to a 24-100mm focal length.

In simple terms, that means that the V1 can capture wider shots, but the G7 X III can zoom in twice as close as the V1. The G7 X III’s longer lens will bring distant objects up close, while the longer lens is also more flattering for portraits – and is one of the reasons that influencers love this camera so much. On the flip side, if you’re taking landscape images, the V1 can fit more into the image with its wider lens.

The G7 X Mark III also has a brighter lens than the V1 (for the photo geeks, an f/1.8 to f/2.8 compared to an f/2.8-4.5). That will also help make up slightly for the G7X’s smaller sensor.

The winner: Canon G7 X Mark III

Flash

This one is a quick battle: as a vlogging camera, the Canon PowerShot V1 doesn’t have a flash while the G7 X Mark III does. In a lot of the iPhone-vs-G7 X videos that I see on social media, the flash actually makes a big difference. But in many comparisons, that’s largely because the iPhone’s flash didn’t fire, whereas the G7 X III has a better auto mode that can tell when to fire its flash. Still, the compact camera’s powerful flash and auto mode does a good job taking portraits even left just on auto mode.

The Canon PowerShot V1 can, however, add on a flash using its shoe mount, but that will add to both the size and cost of the camera. Notably, the G7X series doesn’t have a hot-shoe slot to add an extra flash at all, so the built-in flash is the only option.

The winner: Canon G7 X Mark III

Video

Image 1 of 2 The Canon PowerShot V1 (Image credit: Canon) The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III (Image credit: Canon)

The Canon PowerShot V1 is the better choice for video because video is what the design and features are centered on. The V1 can take 4K video at up to 60fps, whereas the G7 X III is limited to 4K30p. The V1 has a built-in fan that prevents it from overheating, which means you can record long videos on it where the G7 X III stops after ten minutes in 4K mode.

Winner: Canon PowerShot V1

Autofocus

When it comes to autofocus, the newer camera has the advantage with a modern system derived from Canon’s high-end mirrorless cameras. The Canon PowerShot V1 has eye-detection, which means the camera will automatically focus on a person’s eyes; the G7X Mark III can automatically detect faces, but not eyes. The V1 also has modes for automatically focusing on animals.

Winner: The Canon PowerShot V1

Size & Design

Image 1 of 2 Canon PowerShot V1 (Image credit: James Artaius) Canon PowerShot V1 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Both the PowerShot V1 and the G7 X Mark III are compact cameras, but which one is larger? With the larger sensor and a built-in cooling fan for video, the V1 is both larger and heavier. It’s 13.4 oz / 379 g compared to 10.72 oz / 304 g. The V1 measures 4.7 x 2.7 x 2.1" / 118.3 x 68 x 52.5 mm while the G7X III is 4.13 x 2.4 x 1.63" / 105 x 60.9 x 41.4 mm.

Bigger isn’t always a bad thing, however. While the V1 is more to carry around, it also has a larger grip that should help keep hands and wrists more comfortable during longer shooting stretches.

Winner: Canon G7 X Mark III

Verdict: Canon PowerShot V1 vs. G7X Mark III

Image 1 of 2 Canon PowerShot V1 (Image credit: James Artaius) Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

With the larger sensor and video-packed features, the Canon PowerShot V1 is the better choice for vloggers, but it also makes sense for those who want to shoot both photos and videos. While it’s geared towards video, the larger sensor helps the V1 stand out from other compacts, even for still shots. If you want a video-focused camera but don’t need something tiny, the mirrorless Canon R50 V, announced with the V1, has even more features for a slightly lower price point.

Read more: Take a look at the Canon PowerShot V1 review or the Canon G7 X Mark III review

Where the G7 X III wins out is in taking portraits with its longer lens and built-in flash. The G7X series is also the more compact option.

However, I personally wouldn’t pay more than the list price for the G7X Mark III. Demand is currently pushing the popular compact camera well past its usual list price by hundreds of dollars, with even used versions going for more than the brand new list price. The luxury Leica D-Lux 8 is only slightly more than the G7X’s inflated price and it has a larger sensor but still has zoom. The Sony RX100 VIII sits at a similar price point but offers an even longer zoom lens. Another alternative is to get an entry-level mirrorless camera with a small lens – it’s a larger setup but cameras like the Canon EOS R100 can be even less than the G7X Mark III.

