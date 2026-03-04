This 61MP compact camera is now £300 off and selling fast – Save big on the Sony RX1R III
"The most compelling compact camera on the market" sees a rare price reduction, and is now available for only £3,899
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If you want to shoot maximum image quality, with a compact and lightweight setup, you might want to check out "the most compelling compact camera on the market".
The Sony RX1R III is now available for only £3,899 at Wex.
With this deal, you save £300 off its original price of £4,199!
A 61MP full-frame sensor in a 454g body, paired with a Zeiss 35mm f/2 lens and class-leading AF. Features 4K 10-bit video and digital crop modes. No IBIS, no tilting screen – just uncompromising resolution in the smallest serious compact available.
💵 Price Match:
Park Cameras: £3,899
The RX1R III somehow squeezes a 61MP full-frame sensor and a Zeiss 35mm f/2 lens into a body that's smaller than almost anything else on the market.
It's lighter than you expect, sharper than it has any right to be, and its 693-point autofocus system is, frankly, leagues ahead of most fixed-lens rivals.
Yes, it lacks IBIS. Yes, the rear screen doesn't tilt. And yes, it costs the same kind of money as a luxury compact like the Leica Q3 – but here's the thing: nothing else gives you this combination of size, resolution, and AF performance in one sealed unit.
The 61MP sensor also enables clever digital crop modes, giving you effective 35mm, 50mm, and 70mm focal lengths at the tap of a screen. It's like carrying three primes in your jacket pocket – without carrying three primes.
If you want the smallest, most powerful everyday camera you can buy right now, this is it. It's as close to a "perfect carry" as compact cameras get.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.