If you want to shoot maximum image quality, with a compact and lightweight setup, you might want to check out "the most compelling compact camera on the market".

The Sony RX1R III is now available for only £3,899 at Wex.

With this deal, you save £300 off its original price of £4,199!

The RX1R III somehow squeezes a 61MP full-frame sensor and a Zeiss 35mm f/2 lens into a body that's smaller than almost anything else on the market.

It's lighter than you expect, sharper than it has any right to be, and its 693-point autofocus system is, frankly, leagues ahead of most fixed-lens rivals.

Yes, it lacks IBIS. Yes, the rear screen doesn't tilt. And yes, it costs the same kind of money as a luxury compact like the Leica Q3 – but here's the thing: nothing else gives you this combination of size, resolution, and AF performance in one sealed unit.

The 61MP sensor also enables clever digital crop modes, giving you effective 35mm, 50mm, and 70mm focal lengths at the tap of a screen. It's like carrying three primes in your jacket pocket – without carrying three primes.

If you want the smallest, most powerful everyday camera you can buy right now, this is it. It's as close to a "perfect carry" as compact cameras get.