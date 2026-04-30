The Fujifilm X-Half compact camera is becoming a cult classic – and it's now £200 less than when it was launched!

It is less than a month ago that we reported that the price of Fujifilm's innovative X-half compact had dropped £100 from the price it was launched at last year. Now, thanks to a special offer at Clifton Cameras, you can get yet another £100 off! That brings down the price to a much more tempting £449.10.

For a camera that’s all about shooting for pleasure rather than chasing specs, that’s a genuinely attractive saving – and one that makes this already distinctive compact far easier to justify as an everyday carry or creative sidekick.

Fujifilm X Half: was £549 now £449.10 at Clifton Cameras The Fujifilm X Half is a digital "half frame" compact camera, but it's packed with features that make it feel more like film, including a "film" advance lever and Fujifilm's famous film simulations. There are some limitations – like no RAW shooting – but it's a fun little camera for that retro feel and bags of style. Remember to use the Apply Code button on the page to get this discounted price!

The Fujifilm X-Half has always stood apart by design. Inspired by half-frame film cameras, it embraces a vertical shooting format that feels perfectly tuned for modern storytelling, while still nodding firmly to Fujifilm’s analog heritage. It’s a camera that encourages you to think differently about composition, framing and rhythm, rather than rattling through shots on autopilot.

In the hand, the X-Half feels light, compact and refreshingly uncomplicated. This isn’t a camera built to replace a flagship mirrorless body – it’s designed to be carried everywhere and used instinctively. Fujifilm’s Film Simulations play a huge role in its appeal, delivering color and character straight out of the camera, and reducing the need to sit behind a screen tweaking files later.

That simplicity is very much part of the charm. With a fixed prime lens and pared-back controls, the X-Half invites you to slow down and enjoy the process of making photographs again. It’s ideal for travel, daily walks, family moments, or personal projects where spontaneity matters more than technical perfection.

At £449.10, the X-Half becomes a far more compelling proposition. You’re not just buying a camera, you’re buying into a shooting experience that prioritizes creativity and enjoyment. It’s particularly appealing for photographers who already own larger systems but want something smaller, lighter, and more playful alongside their main kit.

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For more options, check out our guides to the best compact cameras and the best cameras for beginners.