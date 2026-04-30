Nikon Hong Kong charges US$600 administration fee to repair gray import cameras and lenses (report)

Buying gray-market camera equipment has always been a bit of a sticky subject and if a recent report is anything to go by, it could become even stickier. According to Nikon Rumors, Nikon Hong Kong has announced an administration-fee charge for gray market repairs or maintenance, as high as HK$5,000 (roughly $638 / £473 / AU$890), and that’s in addition to the necessary repair/maintenance costs. The worry for gray-market buyers, or prospective buyers elsewhere, is whether or not this policy will one day expand to other regions.

It would seem that this is intended to deter gray-market purchases. If you’re unsure as to what gray-market products are, they’re genuine goods (not counterfeit) sold in regions they were not originally intended for via distribution channels that are not authorized by the original manufacturer. As such, they tend to ship without a manufacturer warranty. The temptation, of course, is that gray-market goods can offer significant discounts on an item’s RRP, further bolstered by seller warranties. However, such warranties can prove problematic, especially if goods are required to be shipped long distances back to the retailer or if the retailer no longer exists.

A true gray import is an official Nikon product, but it won’t be covered by an official warranty and could be blighted by drawbacks, including no manual, potentially damaging third-party accessories, and being supplied with the wrong regional power cord (Image credit: Nikon)

Manufacturers have different gray-market policies. Nikon USA’s gray-market policy clearly states that gray-market products “are not covered by a Nikon USA warranty and are not eligible for Nikon USA warranty repair service.” While Nikon Europe’s policy reads: “Not eligible for Nikon Europe Warranty repair service, you will be charged.” Both policies also warn of the possibility of missing manuals, the wrong power cord for the region and third-party or counterfeit accessories (such as batteries) that could damage the Nikon product in question.

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Not all manufacturers will even touch gray imports, so depending on the price of the item in question, paying even a steep fee may be preferable to the alternative. I’ll be watching closely to see if Nikon Hong Kong’s gray-market administration fees are adopted elsewhere in the future.

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