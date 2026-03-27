The Chuzhao digital TLR-style camera that everyone loves is now under $35 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Retro camera design is firmly back in fashion, and one model in particular keeps popping up everywhere – now dropping to under $35 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

The Chuzhao is a tiny, characterful camera styled to mimic classic twin-lens reflex designs, a nostalgic look that’s helped push it into Amazon’s bestseller ranks.

This isn’t a retro camera in the same vein as something like the Fujifilm X100VI. Instead, the Chuzhao leans fully into lo-fi charm, built around a modest 12-megapixel 1/4-inch sensor that gives images a distinctly imperfect, almost toy-camera aesthetic.

In truth, it’s the design doing most of the heavy lifting here. While there’s only a single functional lens, the camera convincingly channels the look of a classic twin-lens reflex, complete with a waist-level viewfinder that adds to its nostalgic appeal.

Save 15% Chuzhao TLR camera: was $39.99 now $33.99 at Amazon The ultimate retro compact camera, the Chuzhao is a TLR-inspired camera that boasts a traditional top-down screen (with pop-out finder!) and takes square-format images and video. It's featured on the latest DCW podcast where we remarked what a great price it was at $50 – at $33.99, everyone should have one!

The Chuzhao is much, much smaller than the real TLR cameras, too, measuring just 3.5 inches tall. But that, coupled with the retro design, is probably why so many reviewers use phrases like “the cutest camera” to describe it. Reviews are mixed, though, with some praising the cute design and retro viewfinder and others saying, unfairly, that it “has the build quality of a McDonalds toy.” Our own review is underway – but our early verdict is that this is an impressive camera when you take the price into acount

There’s certainly less risk involved as the price dips to under $40 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. I’m tempted to pick it up simply to decorate my office, or maybe to gift it to one of the kids in my life, because it’s just that cute.