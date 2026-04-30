I’ve wrapped newborns for photo sessions – but a new accessory has me imagining wrapping my camera in a security blanket instead. The Spin Design ProWrapp Impact+ is a new set of thick wraps designed to help keep cameras, lenses, tripods, and other accessories protected.

The ProWrapp isn’t the first of what I like to think of as a security blanket for a camera – but the company says that the ProWrapps are twice as thick as competing options. The wraps use a high-pile fabric that’s designed specifically to dampen shock and vibrations.

(Image credit: Spin Design)

The fabric is also a hook-and-loop closure all over, so as photographers wrap up the gear, the fabric stays in place.

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The tech wraps are designed to fit multiple shapes and sizes of gear – the company says the wraps are designed to offer protection without the bulk of dedicated cases. The upcoming ProWrapps will come in four different sizes to accommodate everything from portable hard drives all the way up to lighting equipment and tripods.

It’s those last two categories that grab my attention the most. I have plenty of camera bags to store my gear, but my tripod often ends up getting scratched up hanging out outside my bag. A scratch on a tripod may be less devastating than a scratch on the front of a lens, but tripods are still expensive accessories.

Image 1 of 4 Small (Image credit: Spin Design) Medium (Image credit: Spin Design) Large (Image credit: Spin Design) XL (Image credit: Spin Design)

Large studio lights are often harder to find cases to fit – many need custom cases or oversized haulers. I can see the large wrap coming in handy for oversized gear.

The ProWrapp is launching on Kickstarter, where early backers can pick up a four-pack with every size for early pledges starting at $105 / £78 / AU$146 / CA$143 or single wraps starting at $16 / £12 / AU$22 / CA$21.

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All crowdfunding projects come with higher risk over retail. Spinn Design is a German-based company that has launched several projects previously. The ProWrapp has surpassed its original funding goal, and the company expects to ship in August 2026.

The campaign ends on May 15, 2026.

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Read why one photographer traded his camera bag for tech wraps. Or, browse the best camera bags.