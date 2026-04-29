With its 8x zoom, is this new Agfa compact camera the ulitimate budget set-up for vloggers?

AgfaPhoto has just unveiled a new zoom compact that promises to be the perfect all-in-one kit for the vlogger on a budget. The Realishot VLG4K-OPT2 is a point and shoot camera that has an impressive 8x optical zoom - and a 12MP sensor that can record video in 4K.

But buyers don't just get the camera for the aggressively-bargain price of £175 – you also get a tabletop tripod with a built-in 2500 mAh powerbank, a remote control, an exterior microphone, and a 32GB microSD memory card. So that's everything you need to get set up for video content creation.

Image credit: AgfaPhoto Image credit: AgfaPhoto Image credit: AgfaPhoto

The Realishot VLG4K-OPT2 is an upgrade to the orginal Realishot VLG4K-OPT - with the main difference that you now get an 8x optical zoom, instead of the previous 5x one. Again there is a 5x digital zoom should you wish to crop in further.

At the heart of the camera is a Sony IMX386 1/2.86in sensor - which can interpolate up your stills to 24MP should you so choose (up from the 12MP it gives as standard). Video records at 4K at 30fps, but if you want to up the frame rate you can capture 1080P at 60 fps.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AgfaPhoto) (Image credit: AgfaPhoto) (Image credit: AgfaPhoto)

The screen is a 3in affair that can flip upwards through 180° so that the display faces forwards or backwards. There is even a built-in flash - but no LED lighting for video.

The camera measures 124x69x75mm and weighs 920g – the grip will add a further 195g to this, but includes the useful-sounding powerbank.

The will cost £174.99 when it goes on sale in the UK this summer. US pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AgfaPhoto) (Image credit: AgfaPhoto) (Image credit: AgfaPhoto)

See our guides to the best point-and-shoot cameras, and to the best budget vlogging cameras