Thanks to social media trends, the Fujifilm X100VI spent more than a year of being perpetually on backorder. But, the trendy compact camera has just popped back up as being in stock at US retailer B&H.

B&H currently lists the black color variant of the Fujifilm X100VI as in stock at the list price. That’s not the first time the trendy compact camera has been available without the pre-order wait, but the availability isn’t likely to last long. The silver variant that popped back in stock at the end of August at Adorama now has a backorder date of November, which suggests the in-stock status may not last long.

Fujifilm X100VI: $1,799 at BHPhoto The Fujifilm X100 series has reached viral status thanks to its large APS-C sensor packed into a compact but retro-styled body. The latest version of the hit series, the X100VI, offers a 40MP resolution, plus 6.2K video. Read the full Fujifilm X100VI review

After the series went viral on social media, however, the compact camera has been hard to find in stock, even more than a year after the launch. Amid the tariff uncertainty, however, Fujifilm shifted the production for US-bound X100VI cameras to Japan, and it’s that Japan-made model that B&H is finally listing as in stock.

The X100VI popping back in and out of stock suggests the popular compact camera’s stock struggles may be finally easing up. Along with the black variant being listed as in stock at B&H, Adorma lists a slight delay, but estimates the camera will ship in 2-5 days.

The X100VI’s popularity also means the compact camera has more competition today than when it first launched. The new Fujifilm X-E5 compact mirrorless camera that ships with a similar pancake lens is arguably the closest, despite having interchangeable lenses, and Adorama lists the silver variant as shipping with a slight 2-5 day delay.

Back out of stock?

