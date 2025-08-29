The coveted Fujifilm X100VI is actually IN STOCK at this retailer - but for how long?

Is the endless wait for the most trendy compact camera finally coming to a close? Right now, photo retailer Adorama is listing the Silver Fujifilm X100VI as “in stock and available for immediate dispatch”.

As a photographer who has been monitoring the hype around the retro-styled compact camera, this is the first time I’ve seen the camera ready to start shipping immediately at the list price, more than a year after it was announced.

Adorama is showing the silver variant of the X100VI as in stock as of this writing. The black version is still listed as temporarily on backorder.

Fujifilm X100VI: $1,799 at Adorama Adorama, a major photo retailer in the US, is showing the Fujifilm X100VI silver in stock as of this writing. The trendy compact camera has suffered from long waiting lists since its launch last year. Read more ▼

However, that in-stock status could change quickly. Fujifilm executives recently shared that the company had more than doubled the production of the X100VI and is working to continue to increase it further.

After the Fujifilm X100V went viral on social media, the X100VI has been plagued by low stock issues since the launch in February of 2024, with scalpers taking advantage of the situation and offering the camera for much higher than the list price.

The Fujifilm X100VI mixes a 40.2MP APS-C sensor in a compact camera with a fixed lens. Both compact cameras and the retro style seem on the rise, which makes it unsurprising that the X100VI is so popular.

But there are alternatives to the hard-to-find camera. Pairing the Fujifilm XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR with a Fujifilm mirrorless body will also make a relatively compact shooter. High-end compacts like the Leica D-LUX 8 and the Ricoh GR III are another option.

Fans of small, retro cameras may also want to consider the Fujifilm X-M5 mirrorless. Or, choose from the best compact cameras.

And if you are lucky enough have an X100VI already, check out our guide to the best accessories for the Fujifilm X100VI