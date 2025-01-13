Ricoh rugged zoom compact camera drops to its lowest-ever price

Compact point-and-shoot compact cameras are making a comeback – and many are therefore in really sort supply. So it therefore great news see that this Ricoh WG-80 is available at its lowest-ever price - shaving another over £20 off the then-brilliant price we saw earlier this year. Amazon now has reduced the price to £213.71 - a saving of £136 off the recommended retail price.

The WG-80 is designed to take the knocks, boasting that it is not only crushproof and freezeproof but also fully waterproof down to a depth of 14m. But although this can be used underwater, the camera offers a good range of features on land too - including a 5x optical zoom, that will put most smartphones to shame. At its heart, it has a 1/2.3 sensor with a 16-megapixel resolution.

Ricoh WG-80: was £349 now £213.71 at Amazon Save £136 at Amazon This rugged digital compact camera is fully waterproof, but has a 5x 28-140mm zoom and flash built-in for point-and-shoot photography. This deal is available for the black version only - the orange version is £349.99!

The Ricoh WG-80 has recently been discontinued - which undoubtedly explains why this has been reduced in price. However, the WG-80 has essentially been relaunched as the Pentax WG-90, which is generally on sale now for £100 more, at £349 - which makes this older model look a bargain.

Other key features of the WG-80 include that it has a built-in flash, and a 2.7in LCD screen. It also offers an unusual microscope mode that allows you to get close-ups from just 10mm away, using the six LED lights around the lens to ensure the subject is adequately lit.

