A cult classic reborn: Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is now back in stock

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is finally in stock at B&H, Adorama, and Amazon, priced at $2,196.99. If history is any guide, it won’t be sitting on virtual shelves for long.

This camera speaks directly to a very specific kind of photographer - the kind who values purity, simplicity, and the art of seeing in black and white. And with the GR series’s almost cult-like following, demand is already building.

At its core, the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is all about stripping photography back to its essentials. By removing the color filter array from the sensor, Ricoh has created a camera that captures black-and-white images only with incredible sharpness, tonal depth, and micro-contrast. The result is files that feel closer to classic film photography than anything else in the digital space — something that GR shooters have long obsessed over.

The appeal of the GR line has always been its pocketable design paired with serious image quality, and that continues here. You get a compact, understated body that slips easily into a jacket pocket, paired with a fixed lens that’s renowned for its sharpness and character. It’s the kind of camera you take everywhere, not because you have to, but because you want to.

What really sets this Monochrome version apart, though, is the shooting experience. There’s something deeply intentional about working in black and white only; it forces you to think differently, to look for light, shadow, and composition in a way that color can sometimes distract from. For many photographers, that’s exactly the point, and it’s why cameras like this develop such a loyal following.

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The following is also what makes this release particularly interesting. Ricoh GR cameras have always been notoriously hard to get hold of, often selling out quickly and becoming something of a badge of honor among street and documentary photographers. Add the niche appeal of a dedicated monochrome sensor, and you’ve got a recipe for a camera that could become one of the most sought-after compacts of the year.

At $2,196.99, this isn’t an impulse buy, but for those who understand what the GR IV Monochrome is offering, it’s right in line with expectations. This is a camera built for a very specific kind of photographer, and if that photographer is you, now is the time to act before stock disappears once again.