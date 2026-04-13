In a camera market where the most desirable compacts seem to vanish the moment they hit the shelves, the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome feels like a rare thing indeed: a genuinely exciting premium compact that you can actually go out and buy.

Ricoh’s monochrome-only GR is not some gimmick or dressed-up special edition. It is a purpose-built black-and-white compact based on the GR IV platform, with a 25.7MP APS-C sensor, a fixed 28mm-equivalent f/2.8 lens, and a sensor designed specifically for monochrome capture rather than color.

That alone makes it unusual, but what makes it even more interesting right now is that B&H, Adorama, and Amazon are all showing it as in stock and available to add to cart.

And that is exactly why the hype around this camera feels so justified. The GR line already has a cult following among street photographers, documentary shooters, and anyone who likes the idea of serious image quality in a camera that disappears into a coat pocket.

The Monochrome version turns that appeal up another notch because it does something most brands are too cautious to even attempt: it commits fully to black-and-white photography. Ricoh says this is the first GR model designed specifically for monochrome work, and both Ricoh and reviewers have leaned into the idea that removing the color filter array allows the camera to deliver cleaner detail, richer tonal gradation, and a more focused photographic experience.

That focus is, to me, the whole point. In an age when every camera is expected to be a hybrid content machine capable of doing absolutely everything, the GR IV Monochrome goes in the other direction and becomes more desirable because of what it refuses to do. It only shoots black and white, and that is exactly why so many photographers are obsessing over it.

While Ricoh has built in a switchable red filter and added dedicated monochrome image controls designed to produce everything from crisp, contrasty files to grainier, more silver-halide-inspired looks. That is not just spec-sheet theater. It is a camera aimed directly at photographers who want to think in light, shadow, texture, and tone rather than endlessly deciding which film simulation gets them closest to the real thing.

There is also no getting around the fact that scarcity has become part of the compact camera story. Desirable fixed-lens cameras have spent the last year or so bouncing between waitlists, backorders, and blink-and-you-miss-it availability, and that has only added to the GR IV Monochrome’s momentum.

Recent coverage has described the camera as highly anticipated and noted that it is back in stock at B&H and Adorama, while other reports on the compact sector have emphasized just how many popular models remain difficult to find. So no, I do not think this is literally the only popular compact camera still in stock, but it certainly feels like one of the few enthusiast compacts with real buzz that you can buy right now without joining a queue and hoping for the best.

What I also like about the GR IV Monochrome is that it knows exactly what it is. It is not trying to out-Fujifilm Fujifilm, and it is not pretending to be a pocket Leica either. It is a Ricoh GR through and through: small, direct, discreet, and deeply appealing to photographers who care more about seeing than showing off.

The matte-black finish, monochrome styling, built-in red filter, and stripped-back photographic mission all add to that sense of identity. Even reviewers who point out its limitations seem to come away impressed by how much the camera gains from its singular vision, especially for street photography and everyday documentary work.

So is the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome the only popular compact camera still in stock? No, not in the strictest sense. But it may well be the most interesting compact you can actually click “buy” on at the moment, and that counts for a lot.

In a market obsessed with overhyped shortages and endless backorders, something is refreshing about a camera that is not just desirable, but obtainable. Better still, it earns that desirability honestly. The GR IV Monochrome is not getting attention because it is rare. It is getting attention because it is bold enough to be unapologetically niche, and in today’s camera world, that might be the smartest move of all.