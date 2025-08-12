One of my favorite action cameras of all time was the DJI Action 2. It wasn't without flaws, but when it arrived, the modular design combined with sleek metallic casing made it a joy. For a long time, it seemed DJI had left this innovative approach to action cameras in favor of a more traditional GoPro-like shape like the current Action 5 Pro. Until now.

Tipster Igor Bogdanov – who has correctly anticipated many DJI products in the past – seems to think that DJI are preparing a new small modular camera in a similar vein called the 'Osmo Nano'.

👉One lead and I was able to find fresh traces of the DJI Osmo Nano. I watched all the shows while I was looking for them. Now I have the result in hand.😌#djiosmonano pic.twitter.com/Jca8jNarxjAugust 7, 2025

What this looks strikingly like from the post on X (nee Twitter) is the Insta360 Go 3 and 3S cameras, small and light enough to be worn on clothing, a little like a body camera.

That's interesting because the ability to wear a magnetic pendant on the DJI Osmo Action 2 was a signature feature of that camera, and perhaps is why DJI has kept it alive as a distinct product despite the number of generations the action camera range has moved on.

The Go 3 series and the DJI Osmo Action 2 adopted very different stylings and designs, but in essence, the camera has its own battery and can record for a time on its own, but it can also connect to a housing which boosts power and features. For the Go 3, it is the housing which contains the touchscreen, too.

It's also very interesting at the moment, be Insta360 and DJI seem to be in something of a growing battle of the brands! DJI only recently launched the Osmo 360 camera – very much in Insta360's turf – while Insta360 has been behind a new drone brand – Antigravity – which, of course, is stepping into DJI's territory.

If that wasn't enough, there might even be another aspect to the coming fight. It didn't escape people's attention that, when Insta360 company floated, the CEO was seen wearing a VERY compact camera, which hasn't yet been released. Perhaps it was just a prototype, but whatever the case, small body-worn cameras seem to be a new battlefront in an increasingly big battlefield.

In terms of release date and specs, there is little I can offer from images or Bogdanov's brief remarks, but it is certainly true that DJI has been running trough a busy schedule of releases – perhaps with one eye to its FCC approval deadline (expected at the end of 2025 unless the US government conducts some kind of study).

Historically, though, September is a busy season for action camera launches.

