One of the camera's industry's biggest success stories it the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 – a video camera built around a gimbal which, according to Japanese retail analyst BCN+R, held the top spot for video camera for 11 months straight.

The unique design concept, which builds on DJI's experience with drone gimbals and cameras, has also significantly grown the company's market share – and has been especially popular with social media creators for vlogging. On the social media platform Xiaohongshu alone (in China) Pocket 3-related content garnered over 1.2 billion views.

It is fitting, then, that a leak about a potential competitor with a similar form factor from another Chinese company – Oppo – should reach us via a Chinese social media network (in this case the micro-blogging platform Weibo) where The Federation of Independent Photographers shared the above image and said:

"According to leaked information, Oppo has been evaluating and developing a product similar to the DJI Osmo Pocket handheld gimbal camera, and may launch a similar product in 2026."

The post also alluded to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 having apparent annual sales of around 5 million (though it wasn't clear if that was international or just within China) and that Xiaomi, Dreame and Vivo were also evaluating creating competing products.

I have seen speculation and leaks from the same poster in the past. A little additional credence is added on this occasion by the presence of the image, but another channel – Digital Chat Station – has suggested that OVM is in the project evaluation stage for a similar device.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 (Image credit: Future)

We at Digital Camera World are yet unmoved by the alternatives, but there are enough now for us to have a guide to the best pocket gimbal camera.

The existing DJI Osmo Pocket 3 had a firmware update in February that created a hybrid (2x) zoom mode, additional stabilization AI to correct for breathing, as well as enabling use of the camera's D-Log M profile for webcam mode, so streamers can use the device with color profiles.

According to some rumors, DJI won't be replacing the hardware until late 2026. Other reports, which I have covered before (Is this the DJI Osmo Pocket 4?) seem to have leaked a design with two cameras that might be expected sooner…