The world's favorite video camera has 1.2 billion views in China – now a leak says Oppo is coming after it with an all-new pocket device
The unique DJI Pocket 3 has enviable sales figures and not much by way of competition. Oppo looks set to change that, according to a new leak…
One of the camera's industry's biggest success stories it the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 – a video camera built around a gimbal which, according to Japanese retail analyst BCN+R, held the top spot for video camera for 11 months straight.
The unique design concept, which builds on DJI's experience with drone gimbals and cameras, has also significantly grown the company's market share – and has been especially popular with social media creators for vlogging. On the social media platform Xiaohongshu alone (in China) Pocket 3-related content garnered over 1.2 billion views.
It is fitting, then, that a leak about a potential competitor with a similar form factor from another Chinese company – Oppo – should reach us via a Chinese social media network (in this case the micro-blogging platform Weibo) where The Federation of Independent Photographers shared the above image and said:
"According to leaked information, Oppo has been evaluating and developing a product similar to the DJI Osmo Pocket handheld gimbal camera, and may launch a similar product in 2026."
The post also alluded to the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 having apparent annual sales of around 5 million (though it wasn't clear if that was international or just within China) and that Xiaomi, Dreame and Vivo were also evaluating creating competing products.
I have seen speculation and leaks from the same poster in the past. A little additional credence is added on this occasion by the presence of the image, but another channel – Digital Chat Station – has suggested that OVM is in the project evaluation stage for a similar device.
We at Digital Camera World are yet unmoved by the alternatives, but there are enough now for us to have a guide to the best pocket gimbal camera.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The existing DJI Osmo Pocket 3 had a firmware update in February that created a hybrid (2x) zoom mode, additional stabilization AI to correct for breathing, as well as enabling use of the camera's D-Log M profile for webcam mode, so streamers can use the device with color profiles.
According to some rumors, DJI won't be replacing the hardware until late 2026. Other reports, which I have covered before (Is this the DJI Osmo Pocket 4?) seem to have leaked a design with two cameras that might be expected sooner…
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.