This GoPro power play saves you $150 on Hero 13 action camera bundle

GoPro didn't launch a new flagship camera this year - maintaining its Hero13 Black as its most capabale action camera to date. There are a fair few deals on this model – but the offer that appeals to us is the on that effectively gets you two extra batteries thrown in, making it the best GoPro Black Friday deal we have seen so far

This GoPro Hero13 Black Extended Power Bundle gets you the camera itself, three Enduro batteries, 64GB SanDisk Extreme microSD card, a hardshell case, and a dual charger - all for just $349.

The GoPro Hero13, launched a year ago, builds on the success of the 12 but expands on the available mods, allowing the camera to add a macro lens or even some filters. Another notable improvement is the addition of a magnetic mounting option.

