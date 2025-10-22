No new GoPro, but DJI Osmo Action 6 leaks suggest big upgrades this week

There are a lot of leaks of the DJI Osmo Action 6 – the expected next generation of DJI's GoPro Hero-sized action camera – doing the rounds at the moment. Strangely, though, they don't all look the same.

Nevertheless, in a year when arch competitor GoPro opted to put its energy into the new 360° camera, the GoPro Max 2, it's interesting that DJI (which also produced the Osmo 360 and the Osmo Nano action cameras) is still expected to offer a new standard-sized action camera – and, judging by some of the leakers with good reputations, we can expect some quite significant updates, too.

Igor Bogdanov, who posts as Quadro News, has posted a picture purporting to be of an Osmo Action 6, which features a large "6" under an f/2.0-f/4.0 variable aperture lens.

The discussion is also of a 1/1.1-inch image sensor, which would further boost the camera line's reputation in low light (the 1/1.3-inch sensor in the Action 5 Pro is already larger than the competition from GoPro, so this is a significant selling point for DJI).

The design pictured is also notable for having a small black square beneath the right of the front touchscreen. Conversely, YouTuber TechAvid has posted images of a device that looks similar in many ways – but appears to have a different black bar underneath the front touchscreen (it's about 24 seconds into the clip below).

Of course, the disparity between the images circulated by the rumor / leak sources does suggest that they might not have come from the final design – or at least, one might not have – but in either case, there is a change; the Action 5 Pro does not feature anything else beneath the touchscreen panel.

There is also discussion of a four-hour battery life, film simulation and AI enhancements to the image stabilization systems doing the rounds on platforms like Weibo (Chinese social media), but many are hard to know much about in advance.

Other feature prospects (which, admittedly, sound a little like a wish list, too) that the rumors seem to agree on are 20m / 66ft waterproofing, similar price point to the previous version and the prospect that the camera will be announced this week. Although, as the commenters point out, the suggested day – Friday – would be a first for DJI.

