Ray-Ban Meta camera glasses get price dro – are you looking to look like the Terminator?
'Terminator-grade' sunglasses are on discount. OK, Meta Ray-Ban Wayfarer Glasses. They may be shiny black and full of tech but you're not going to wipe out humanity. Are you?
The iconic Ray-Ban brand was behind the glasses seen on Arnie in the Terminator movies, but the style we most know today is probably not that look which to me, as a kid (er, growing boy) I thought heralded the end of humanity. Not, it is the Meta Wayfarer Glasses, which are also black and shiny, and on discount for Black fFriday! Plus, they bring the tech with them, so no one has to be a Terminator at all!
🇺🇸 These iconic Wayfarer glasses, styled by Ray-Ban, mix Meta tech and a camera to capture 12MP photos and videos on the go and discreet open ear speakers and five mics so you can make voice calls or send messages in WhatsApp and Messenger with voice commands. Despite the small size, the battery lasts four hours, and tops up nine times from the case.
🇬🇧 There's a similar discount on these popular camera glasses in the UK too... but not at Amazon. Very seems to the online store with the price available at the moment on these.
These glasses are one of the very few technologies that I didn't have to tell my friends outside the tech world about – they came to me about them. When Google Glass came out, no one was interested, even though there was coverage in the national media. That was branded "geeky" by my friends.
This, however, is a tech device with a brand they understand and not too much distraction. They understood straight away and were enthusiastic about them to me before I had even acknowledged that Ray-Bans cost a bit more than your average supermarket sunglasses. Now I have a pair and couldn't be happier.
(Embarrassing story, but true: I used to think you could get away with relying on your eyes to narrow and act as an aperture to keep excess light out – this does not work on Mediterranean islands, especially if it's sandy and windy).
Plus, there is a lot of choice when it comes to the shade of glass (if you follow the links to the retailers anyway), and that does matter when you're choosing glasses.
Because, if we're honest, these are not just in a gift-giving price category now – these are very much in the gift-to-self category! If a job is worth doing, do it right.
Speaking of, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses build 32GB of storage into that tiny frame, so you won't be fiddling with memory cards; that's enough to capture 500 images or 100 videos, and they will be transferred to the app at a convenient time.
