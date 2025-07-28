Insta360 launches Antigravity – a new drone brand promising "several world firsts"

Antigravity is a new consumer drone brand, incubated by Insta360 and unveiled today. It's working on a sub-249g drone with 360-degree camera technology – something so obviously desirable that it's a wonder it hasn't been done yet. But this will be a first – and I'm very excited about it.

While today's announcement is about the brand, not the first product – which we expect to hear more about in August – we do already know that Antigravity's first drone will have a full 360-degree camera with 8K resolution, just like the Insta360 X5 that has topped my best 360-degree camera guide since its release.

As a drone expert with more interest in photography and video than military or agriculture, I've got to say that is the most exciting new concept in a while.

"While others compete on specs, we've flipped the script, reimagining what a drone should be able to do. The result is something that empowers real emotion and enables experiences like freedom, creativity, and discovery for everyone." said BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity.

(Image credit: Antigravity / Insta360)

In terms of the first product, there is a concept art which seems to show something possibly drone-shaped under a cloth, but what can we discern?

Antigravity says that "360 Immersive Flight" is at the heart of its design philosophy, and that "the brand aims to own this space completely" – that's exciting because it means under that cloth we can likely expect a different kind of camera. If it is 8K then an arrangement of two opposite fish-eye lenses like the Insta360 X4 and X5 cameras seems plausible, but a design challenge that would need solving is the presence of the props?

It's one thing to make the body of a small 360-degree camera "invisible" but a whole drone? That is the issue which, presumably, has been solved.

At the same time, there is no immediate insight into the flight experience, but the 249g weight tells us this drone will be targeting the largest market possibile, so it should be easy to operate. Antigravity's statement confirms this: "Ease of use is the starting point for all Antigravity products. Users don't need experience. They don't need a checklist — the drones are operated intuitively."

How you can take advantage of the ability to fly one way and look another, however, is yet to be confirmed. Perhaps touch-screen finger tracking? Or FPV goggles?

The company is also not closing its doors to new ideas, announcing its Antigravity Hub, a "co-creation program" through which enthusiasts can form a community and share ideas for products and features. "Every idea is read and considered, and those that inspire future products or features will be rewarded accordingly" says Antigravity.

The company's site – including information on this scheme – is at www.antigravity.tech.

It's also a big time for developments in 360 degree cameras, as the biggest drone company, DJI, has teased a 360-degree camera which would tread on Insta360's ground. The competition is hotting up!