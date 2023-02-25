The best Samsung Galaxy S23 cases in 2023

Finding the best Samsung Galaxy S23 case can be tricky if you don't know where to start, with a multitude of options and brands to choose from depending on your personal style, routine, and design preferences. Not forgetting your budget, too.

Luckily for you, we're here to help out. We've become pretty adept at finding the best phone cases (opens in new tab) on the market from the indestructible to the ultra-sleek, and from top-quality and affordable brands that you can trust. The best Samsung Galaxy S23 case for you all depends on the level of protection and security that you need.

Having tried and tested hundreds of leading smartphone cases ranging from premium leather wallet cases to bargain bundles with screen protectors thrown in, it's safe to say that we know what's best for you - even if you haven't figured that out for yourself yet.

1. ESR Classic Kickstand Case with camera ring stand The best Samsung Galaxy S23 case that has a kickstand Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Color options: Frosted Black Material: Zinc-alloy, Acrylic, TPU Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Military-grade protection + Adjustable Camera-Guard Kickstand + Scratch-resistant acrylic back Reasons to avoid - Not MagSafe compatible

This case from ESR is perfect for those after a simple case with a fun twist, that also offers ultimate levels of protection being military-grade certified. This case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners that offer protection against every day as well as more drastic drops and bumps.

A key feature of this case is the adjustable 0-85° kickstand that doubles as a camera guard to protect your lenses. The 3.9mm guard situates around the camera unit of your phone and has a hinge that's been lab-tested to retain its strength after 3,000 uses! You can use it to find your perfect angle for hands-free viewing and the hinge will lock securely in place for a stable browsing experience.

Made with a flexible polymer frame and scratch-resistant tough acrylic back, this case will ensure that your phone stays safe when on the go. The positioning of the kickstand is also great to avoid any clashing if you intend to use any magnetic smartphone accessories (opens in new tab) with your device, and is fully compatible with standard wireless chargers (but not MagSafe compatible).

2. OtterBox Symmetry Series The best Samsung Galaxy S23 case that's basic but protective Specifications Color options: Black/Clear/Stardust/Don't Even Chai (Brown)/You Lilac It (Purple)/Sage Advice (Green) Material: Over 50% recycled plastic, Polycarbonate, Synthetic Rubber Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at OtterBox (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + DROP+ 3X Military Standard + Ultra-slim design + Antimicrobial technology Reasons to avoid - Features are a bit basic - Expensive for what it is

OtterBox is one of the world-leading phone case brands that you can really trust with the life of your device. It offers superior levels of protection without the bulk, a limited lifetime warranty on all products, and high-quality cases made from reliable materials that are pretty good for the planet too.

This case in particular is part of OtterBox's Symmetry Series, a much more stripped-back version of its usual cases without any compromise on integrity and the high levels of protection. OtterBox cases undergo rigorous testing processes to ensure the best possible drop and shock-proof protection for your phone.

3. GVIEWIN marble case with screen/camera protector The best Samsung Galaxy S23 case bundle with great value Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Color options: Gilding/Grey, Drift Sand/Brown, Garnet/Pink, Dust Tornado, Lumen/White, Polar Lights/Green, Shweta/White, Smog/Pink, Surf/Green Material: Polycarbonate, flexible TPU Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 21ft military-grade certified drop protection with raised camera edges + Includes tempered glass screen protector and camera lens protector + Plenty of design choices Reasons to avoid - Unknown brand

You won't find a better bargain than this case from GVIEWIN, complete as a bundle with a tempered glass screen protector and camera lens protector for full coverage to protect all areas of your new Galaxy smartphone. Built with shock-absorbing soft TPU bumpers and raised edges around the camera unit, this case can offer much more than the usual everyday protection, especially for photographers.

Able to withstand some pretty hefty drops, this case is certified drop-proof from up to 21ft meeting the military-grade standards of protection against bumps, shocks, drops, and scratches. Despite the advanced protection, the case still remains lightweight and pocket friendly, with plenty of design options to choose from in various marble color combinations.

Precise cutouts ensure the perfect fit for your Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, and having been processed using a unique printing technique, this case will be permanently fingerprint-proof and scratch-resistant without fading over time. For such a reasonable price, you can't really ask for much more.

4. Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Monarch case The best Samsung Galaxy S23 case with heavy duty protection Specifications Color options: Kevlar Black/Crimson Red/Carbon Fiber/Silver Material: Leather, Carbon Fiber, Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Shockproof and Impact Resistant + Raised Camera Bezel + 20ft drop protection Reasons to avoid - A little on the pricey side - Design appears bulky which may deter some but it is actually featherlight

This military-grade certified case from Urban Armor Gear offers five layers of drop-proof and shock-resistant protection with UAG's signature armor TPU frame, plus the impact-resistant core layered with carbon fiber/leather, a polycarbonate shear backplate, alloy metal hardware, and impact-resistant rubber surrounding.

The contoured perimeter edge of the case with a hex pattern provides a tactile grip for superior handling of your Samsung Galaxy S23, and the corners of this case have been sculpted for the ultimate reinforced drop protection. It also boasts a raised camera bezel to protect the lenses, and soft raised screen edges.

Ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons have been optimized to deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality when using your phone, plus it allows for wireless charging with most third-party wireless chargers despite the rugged and 3D design of the case's back plate.

5. Mous Limitless 5.0 case for Galaxy S23 The best Samsung Galaxy S23 case with epic levels of drop defence Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Color options: Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Speckle, and Walnut Material: Unspecified, has a hard exterior Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + AiroShock impact absorbing technology + Fully MagSafe compatible (yes, really!) + Mous limited lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Expensive but worth it for the high-quality materials and protection

Mous is without a doubt one of the best smartphone brands in the current market, and a great choice for protecting your Samsung Galaxy S23 case if you're looking for the ultimate levels of protection in a simple yet professional casing. Fitted with impact-absorbing AiroShock technology, the Limitless 5.0 case range will protect your device from not only the usual daily damages but also hefty falls and scrapes.

Mous cases are near enough indestructible, and the company is so confident in the levels of protection that these cases offer that it encourages customers to throw their phones off of a roof (opens in new tab), and offers a limited lifetime warranty on its cases. Mous cases might not be the most aesthetically pleasing for those who prioritize design above all else, but the structure and protective features of Mous cases are unmatched.

New with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is MagSafe compatibility! (Yes, really) and now you no longer need an iPhone to be able to use MagSafe wireless charging (opens in new tab) and accessories. The case also boats raised edges, a high-defense camera bump, and a soft microfibre lining to keep your device safe and secure for the long run.

