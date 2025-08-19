See in the dark in full color without infrared: Akaso’s Sight-300 monocular camera is a game-changer for night vision

Akaso has unveiled its latest innovation in outdoor imaging – the Sight-300, an ultra-light digital monocular that offers true-to-life color night vision, even in conditions as dark as starlight.

Tailored for wildlife watchers, night hikers, and outdoor explorers, this compact device delivers an advanced night viewing experience without the bulk or glare of traditional infrared systems. It’s a fresh take on how we see in the dark – lightweight, discreet, and remarkably effective.

Akaso Sight-300 will be launched on Kickstarter, with first orders being shipped in November 2025 (Image credit: Akaso)

Instead of relying on IR beams to illuminate the night, the Sight-300 taps into a powerful optical engine and a next-generation image processor to render full-colour scenes in as little as 0.001 lux of light – roughly the equivalent of a starlit night. This means users can observe and record the world around them without disturbing it, making it especially suited to moments where stealth matters. Whether you’re quietly observing wildlife or moving through remote terrain after sunset, this monocular keeps you in the shadows while showing everything in detail.

Central to its performance is a second-generation quad-core AI-ISP chip, designed to process each frame in real-time. It actively reduces noise, removes motion blur, and restores colour accuracy up to 99%, delivering a clean and vivid image, not the murky green hue you might expect from traditional night vision tech. The Sight-300 also features a large 1/1.79-inch CMOS sensor paired with a fast F/1.0 lens, which works together to capture more light and detail in near-complete darkness. It records in 4K at 30fps by day, and crisp 2K at 60fps by night, with an 8× digital zoom on hand when you need to get closer.

Weighing just 260 grams, the Sight-300 is built for all-night comfort. It’s modular and helmet-ready straight out of the box, with brackets and mounting rails included for hands-free use.

Whether mounted to a helmet, clamped to a tripod, or simply handheld, its lightweight and balanced feel make it easy to carry – no neck strain, no faff, just sharp visuals and freedom to move.

(Image credit: Akaso)

To suit different environments and activities, the Sight-300 offers two modes: an Observation Mode for static clarity, and an Action Mode for blur-free viewing on the go. A 60-degree eyepiece field of view gives excellent peripheral awareness, while the 120-degree capture field ensures you don’t miss a thing. The unit is also IP65-rated against dust and rain, runs on a hot-swappable 3,250mAh battery, and connects via Wi-Fi to your smartphone for remote viewing or recording.

Akaso plans to launch the Sight-300 through Kickstarter, with early backer shipments expected to begin in November 2025.

Pricing details are yet to be announced, but this looks set to be a game-changer for anyone looking to see the night in a new light.

