The best phone mounts for bikes are a great investment if you want to listen to music or use navigation apps as you ride. Whether you're commuting to work, out on the trail or just cycling to the shops, you want a phone mount that can keep your smartphone safe and accessible. And so we've gathered together the best phone mounts for bikes available today, in one handy post - and tracked down the best prices too.

To pick the best for you, you'll need to consider where you want to install your mount: on the handlebars, the stem of the bike, or the stem cap. Also think about what kind of cycling you'll be doing; smooth rides along city streets are going to require less ruggedness than challenging dirt tracks on your mountain bike. With that in mind, read on as we reveal the best phone mounts for bikes on the market today, and give you the facts and figures you need to choose the right one for you.

The best phone mounts for bikes in 2022

(Image credit: Quad Lock)

Quad Lock has a great reputation for the quality of its accessories. And so it's no surprise that this mount is our pick as the best phone mount for bikes overall.

Your phone is held in a case (sold separately) specific to that model. The mount can be attached to handlebars, and can also be rotated for over stem mounting. It comes with three bar spacers (31.8mm, 25.4mm and 22mm) and an Allen (Hex) key, and if you want to use it with your GoPro, there's an optional action cam adapter (again, sold separately).

Once you've paid for the mount plus the case, this is a fairly expensive option. But the high quality and robustness of this system makes it excellent value overall.

(Image credit: Nite)

While the Quad Lock system (above) requires you to buy a separate case and mount, the Nite Ize Wraptor is an all-in-one package, featuring a silicone grip that stretches over the corners of your phone to secure it. This fits a wide range of smartphones, including plus-size ones, with or without a case.

This mount is not quite as robust as the Quad Lock, so it's not our top choice for off-road or mountain biking. But we do think this is the best phone mount for everyday cycling.

Its flexible mount makes it easy to attach to both handlebars and stems, with no tools required. It rotates through 360 degrees, allowing you to view your phone in either portrait or landscape mode. As well as bikes, it can also be used to secure your phone to a stroller or treadmill. And to top it all, it's surprisingly affordable.

(Image credit: Topeak)

3. Topeak Ridecase with Mount The best phone case + mount combo Compatible with: Phones with screens 4.5-5.5 inches in diameter | Mounting type: Handlebar, stem or stem cap | Dimensions: ‎13.1 x 6.9 x 1.7cm | Weight: 40g | Waterproof: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Jenson USA Case & mount included Stays in place well Nice looking Doesn't fit all phones

The Topeak Ridecase is a rugged phone case that comes with a series of mounts for attaching it to your bike's handlebars, stem or stem cap. (You'll need a 4mm Allen key to fit it.) The case itself boasts a scratch resistant, dual density, non-slip, polymer/rubber exoskeleton for shock and impact protection. The fully angle-adjustable mount, meanwhile, allows viewing in landscape or portrait orientation and makes it easy to quickly add or remove the case.

This mount doubles up as a flip-stand for your phone when you're not on your bike, and is compatible with wireless charging. The mounting kit is compatible with smartphones with screens between 4.5 and 5.5 inch in diameter.

(Image credit: VUP)

4. VUP Bike Phone Holder The best cheap phone mount for bikes Compatible with: Phones with screens 4-6.7 inch in diameter | Mounting type: Handlebar | Dimensions: 13 x 6 x 4.5cm | Weight: 50g | Waterproof?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Easy to install Cheap Works well Unsuitable for larger phones

Looking to save cash? We'd generally warn against buying a cheap phone mount for your bike, as you may well be risking far more money than you save, should your smartphone get damaged. If you're really strapped for cash, though, the VUP Bike Phone Holder is your safest bet.

Compatible with phones between 4.0 and 6.7-inches in screen diameter, it's very easy to attach to any handlebar between 18-35mm in diameter, just by tightening the buckle. You can rotate the phone through 360 degrees to get the right viewing angle. And despite the low cost, its built-in shock-absorbing silicone pad does a fine job of keeping your phone stable throughout your rides.

(Image credit: Wild Man)

5. Wild Man Bike Phone Mount Bag The best waterproof phone mount for bikes Compatible with: Phones with screens max 6.5 inch in diameter | Mounting type: Stem | Dimensions: 18 x 10.5 x 8.3cm | Weight: 125g | Waterproof?: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Waterproof Easy to attach Lots of storage Space stealer

If you need waterproof protection for your phone while riding, with all the products featured so far, you'll need to buy a separate waterproof case. The Wild Man Bike Phone Mount Bag, though, has all that covered.

Attaching to the front frame of your bike via velcro straps, this shake-proof, pressure-proof and non-forming bag is made of high-class waterproof material with sealed double zippers. It fits smartphones with screens up to 6.5 inch in diameter.

The TPU transparent touchscreen case allows you to continue using your phone for maps, navigation and calls. And you can insert a headphone or USB cable between the zippers while still protecting your phone from water. Meanwhile, beneath your phone there's plenty of storage in the back for things like your wallet and keys. The downside of that is that the bag takes up a lot of space at the front of your bike.

(Image credit: Zefal)

6. Zefal Bike Kit A solid and well-made option Compatible with: Any phone between 65-100mm wide and between 125-165mm high | Mounting type: Handlebar or stem | Dimensions: ‎3 x 15 x 15cm | Weight: 88g | Waterproof?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Works well Nice and stable Doesn't do anything exciting Attaching sticker is a faff

The Zefal Bike Kit is another solid choice for attaching your smartphone to your bike. It comes with an adhesive sticker for attaching your phone to the mount. And the mount itself fixes to your bike's handlebars or stems via stretchy O-rings, making everything nice and stable. You can position your phone in either portrait or landscape, and while there's nothing particularly amazing about this mount, it does do its job very well.

(Image credit: SP Connect)

7. SP Connect Bike Bundle All-in-one solution with weather cover included Compatible with: Current iPhones, current Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel, some Huawei smartphones | Mounting type: Handlebar or stem | Dimensions: 18.4 x 10.2 x 4.9cm | Weight: 220g | Waterproof?: Yes (with included weather cover) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon All-in-one solution Includes weather cover Fiddly to attach Only supports certain phones

This phone mount attaches to your bike's stem or handlebars and is adjustable to fit diameters from 0.9 to 1.7 inches. It features a proprietary 90-degree twist-to-lock mechanism and a customized case for adding your phone. Note, however, that cases are only available for current iPhones, current Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel, and some Huaweis.

This mount allows you to view your phone in horizontal or vertical orientation. And you get a stem mount, a clamp mount, and a weather cover in the package, so it really is an all-in-one solution.

Read more

Best camera for cycling

Best head torch

Best gimbal for phones

Best phone cases

Best underwater housings for phones

Best rugged phones

Best handheld GPS