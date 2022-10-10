Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's the Google Pixel 7 being thrown off a roof

Watch video: Google Pixel 7 thrown off the roof of Google HQ

The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab) smartphones are here – and many people are curious about their durability. So phone case company Mous teamed up with professional freeride mountain biker and YouTuber, Sam Pilgrim, to carry out extreme levels of product testing at Google HQ in California.

James Griffith, Mous CEO and co-founder, decided to try his luck by asking Google the very risky question of whether he could throw the Pixel 7 off of the company's roof. Despite being a bit of a long shot, Google actually agreed to help – and the request became a reality.

"Google has been incredible to work with," said Griffith. "We’ve found that they’re open-minded to all of our ideas, whether it’s putting magnets in a Pixel phone case or asking to throw a phone off the roof of their HQ. As you can imagine, when the idea was raised, there were some shocked reactions."

Soon developing into a series of spectacles and trials designed to rigorously test the new Mous phone cases with the Google Pixel 7, these cases proved time and time again despite the stunts that Sam Pilgrim (opens in new tab) carried out, that they offer the ultimate protection for smartphones and the devices were totally unharmed.

(Image credit: Mous / Google)

Mous has been manufacturing class-leading smartphone cases for several years, using robust engineering to ensure quality. The company’s first guerrilla marketing stunt was back in 2016, and saw Griffith being thrown out of the London Apple Store by security after throwing some iPhones around.

Mous has recently been wreaking a ton of technological havoc, by throwing phones from 100ft bungee jumps, racing down Table Mountain to test out some bike mounts, and jumping from post boxes in Edinburgh and onto MacBooks and iPads.

The company has now evolved to new levels and taken steps to create the first range of Made for Google phone cases, incorporating elements such as magnets, Limitless 5.0, and Evolution technology.

These cases are also fitted with the first mechanical mounting ecosystem, Mous’s self-developed mechanical mounting technology called IntraLock, that allows for ultra-secure mounting in a slim and easy-to-use frame in the form of a Made for Google certified case.

"It wasn’t easy," says Griffith, "Magnets and phones don’t always mix well – compass issues, signal issues, wireless charging issues. But with the Made for Google certification, customers can feel confident they won’t see any of them."

Google Pixel 7 mounted to a bike using Mous IntraLock (Image credit: Mous / Google)

Mous has worked closely with Google in both product testing and engineering of these cases to ensure compatibility with the new Google Pixel 7 range, and Mous says it is delighted to have earned a Made for Google certification – an exciting achievement for both companies.

