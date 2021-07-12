Best projection screen in 2021: video projector screens for indoors & outdoors

Looking for the best projection screen to use with your video projector? In this guide we will help you to choose the best one, suggest some of the best available, and guide you to the best current prices.

With real cinemas shuttered and increased home screening options available, it’s no surprise that many film enthusiasts are beefing up their ‘home cinema’ offerings in terms of the biggest screens and latest tech – including home projectors. These projectors are the perfect way to make the most of the best streaming services.

But most users projector owners quickly realize that they’re not getting the best result in terms of well-defined picture colors and shadow detail when projecting onto a blank wall, or even bed sheet. A specialist projection screen provides a flatter and more reflective surface – and so a better overall image.

While some users may have the space for having just such a screen installed indoors, others may want something more portable – yet robust with it – for use in the garden, or occasionally transporting to another location, lockdown permitting.

As with anything else, budget is going to play a part in any screen purchase decision, while there are inevitably different sizes and shapes to take into account, along with whether you’re looking for a wall mounted, outdoor or even desktop screen. Most screens have an aspect ratio of 16:9 like that used for modern televisions, or a squarer 4:3 ratio.

While those enthusiasts spending thousands on a projector may be seeking a top of the range screen, there will be just as many owners of an entry-level projector who will want a value for money option above all else.

With the above in mind and without further ado, we’re casting our net wide to seek out the best projection screens you can currently buy. All you need now is the popcorn and hot dog.

Best projection screens in 2021

(Image credit: Elite Screens)

1. Elite Screens Yard Master 2 mobile outdoor frame The best projection screen for outdoor use Specifications Screen size: 120 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: ‘CineWhite’ screen fabric plus aluminum frame Set up: Free standing Weight: 9.7Kg when assembled TODAY'S BEST DEALS $154.40 View at Wayfair Prime $160.46 View at Amazon $377.60 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Can be used indoors or out + Foldaway aluminum frame + Comes with carry bag and ground pegs Reasons to avoid - Not suitable in strong winds!

This 120-inch diagonal, 16:9 aspect ratio screen plus lightweight silver aluminum frame with stainless steel components can be assembled in minutes without the need for extra tools, thereby providing your own freestanding indoor or outdoor ‘big screen’ viewing experience.

The foldable ‘go anywhere’ canvas is stowed in a carrier bag when not in use for easy transportation – though, for obvious reasons, the makers advise against setting it up outdoors if it’s windy. A black backing is also included to prevent light penetration and enhance picture quality.

Claimed as being mildew resistant and featuring a surface that can be wiped clean with soap, water and a wet cloth, the screen comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty for additional peace of mind. Other sizes including 90in, 100in and 135in are also available – as are versions with an old-school 4:3 aspect ratio.

(Image credit: Vankyo)

2. Vankyo StayTrue Projector Screen with Stand The best budget projection screen for outdoor use Specifications Screen size: 100 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: Polyester and spandex screen, plus aluminum poles and fixtures Set up: Free standing Weight: 2.84kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $89.99 View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Wrinkle-free screen + Indoor or outdoor use + Lightweight design Reasons to avoid - Not as sturdy as some

A wind resistant stand with a polyester and spandex screen plus aluminum poles and fixtures is the centerpiece of this 100-inch, 16:9 aspect ratio viewer designed for the great outdoors. Supporting the options of both front and rear projection and offering a 160° wide viewing angle promising even brightness, it claims not to require any screws to assemble and handily all packs up into a carry bag for easy transportation. While the price being asked places it in the category of value for money, we were a little concerned about directions to pound nails into the base or balance it out with rocks for added stability, if needed. But on a calm, clear night this should be just the (cinema) ticket.

(Image credit: Epson)

3. Epson Duet 80-inch Mobile Projection Screen The best projection screen for indoor use Specifications Screen size: 80 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 or 4:3 Material: White anti glare material on screen, Hard plastic Set up: Free standing or wall mount Weight: 19lb / 8.6kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $149.99 View at Amazon $149.99 View at BHPhoto $219.09 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Top name brand + Dual aspect ratio + Wall or floor mount + Suitable for business use Reasons to avoid - No carry case

This novel design from Epson allows you to widen and shorten the width of the screen so that the white surface can perfectly accommodate 16:9 or 4:3 ratio videos – making a great choice for those who love classic TV series. This means that it has a screen size of 80in in widescreen mode, or 65in in standard format.

Another neat trick is that this comes supplied with both a floor stand or a wall mount, allowing you to adapt this to a wider range of rooms. It is still very portable, though, and has a robust telescope mechanism for expanding the screen from its closed position. There is no case supplied with this one, but there is a carry handle.

(Image credit: Pyle)

4. Pyle Portable Projection Screen The best budget projection screen for indoor use Specifications Screen size: 40 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: Aluminum frame and matt fabric screen Set up: Freestanding on desktop or flat surface Weight: 1.74kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $38 View at Amazon $41.95 View at Walmart $75.99 View at Staples Reasons to buy + Portable desktop design + Budget price Reasons to avoid - Small 40in screen - You need suitable surface to stand this on

Given that most modern TV screens are 40-inches or larger in size, this portable screen of those exact dimensions from the Pyle brand is aimed at the holiday, travel or school markets.

With a simple pull up and pull outwards set up, whereby it locks into position thanks to retractable framework at the rear, the screen is described as heavy duty. This translates as it being stain and mildew resistant and being constructed of an anti flame ‘premium’ fabric.

The shape of the screen is 4:3, although a 16:9 image can be still be projected across it, while since it’s designed to stand on any flat surface or table, it’s ideal as a quick and easy to set up desktop option that won’t break the bank.

(Image credit: Khomo Gear)

5. Khomo Gear Inflatable Movie Screen The best large projection screen Specifications Screen size: 240in (6m) Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: Not specified Set up: Inflatable, free standing Weight: 13kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Huge 20-foot screen + Simple inflatable design

If your movie choices have been derided by the rest of the family as a load of hot air, or you’re a fan of the film ‘Blow Up’, then this inflatable 20ft wonder with the desired 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio could have your home audience going wild in the aisles.

Allowing for either front or rear projection, the full jumbo-sized kit includes not just the screen but also an electric blower to inflate it, plus six 30cm ropes and plastic stakes, with a storage bag to keep it all in. Though it looks like something of a monster, its manufacturer suggests that you can have it all set up to watch the latest Godzilla movie in around five minutes. To deflate it, just open the provided zipper.

(Image credit: Vamvo)

6. Vamvo 3-Layer 120-inch Projector Screen Low-cost but large-size projection screen Specifications Screen size: 120 inches Aspect ratio: 16:9 Material: 3-layer polyester fabric Set up: Wall mounted or suspended Weight: 1.3kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Eyelets allow this to be suspended in a garden or on a wall + Budget price Reasons to avoid - Small 40in screen - You need suitable surface to stand this on

A large yet inexpensive example of a projection screen complete with reinforced edges that can be attached to the wall via double sided tape or plastic hooks, this may not be the most sophisticated option in our round up, but it’s perfect for parties and similar occasions. In being constructed from a three layer polyester material, it claims to be thicker than comparable examples on the market too. The eyelets mean that it can be suspended in midair too - making it suitable for use on a deck or when on a camping trip.

The middle layer is constructed of a light shielding material claimed to deliver more vivid images when projected – and yet because of said layer it does not support double sided projection. Peace of mind is provided by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, however, while the construction is said not to crease – a common criticism of inexpensive screens.

(Image credit: Nobo)

7. Nobo 1902392 Projection Screen The best projector screen for conference rooms & classrooms Specifications Screen size: 85 inches Aspect ratio: 4:3 Material: - Set up: Wall mounted or suspended Weight: 5.4kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $180.03 View at Amazon $186.91 View at Amazon $369.07 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Retractable screen + Wall or ceiling mounted Reasons to avoid - Permanent fixture, not a temporary screen

Nobo are well-known for its flipcharts and whiteboards, and they produce a range of projection screens too – which are particularly well-suited to corporate and college environments. This model is designed to be permanently installed in a room, with the screen being pulled down when needed, and retracted out of sight when not in use. The mechanism means that the screen can be protected from damage, and the wall behind can be used for other things.

It comes with a fixing kit that allows the housing to attached high up a wall or on the ceiling. This particular model has a 4:3 ratio screen, measuring 1750x1325mm.

(Image credit: Khomo)

Want a large projection screen for outdoors, that's large but still quick and easy to assemble? Assembling this freestanding frame in much like putting together tent poles, and is a cinch to put together within about 15 minutes. Given the size of the screen, it's impressively lightweight and you get a carry bag too.

The fabric doesn't match the reflectiveness of a pro-grade projection screen, but it's certainly good enough to enjoy TV and movies on in the dark. As such, this is a great choice for families wanting to spend some time together in the garden, or out on a picnic or camping trip.

Read more:

Best video projectors in 2021

The best head torch

The best camera phones in 2021

The best monitors for photographers

The best digital photo frames in 2021

The best VPN

