This Pentax compact camera is waterproof and has a zoom. Now it's dropped to incredible new low price that makes it a brilliant gift!

The Pentax WG-90 has quietly become one of those cameras that just makes sense, especially when it drops to a price like this.

Now down to its lowest-ever price of £251.03 from £379.99, this rugged little compact is saving you a very tidy £128.96, and that immediately puts it in the sweet spot for gifting or throwing into a holiday bag without a second thought.

What makes the WG-90 stand out is its unapologetically tough design. This is a camera built for real life rather than careful handling, shrugging off knocks, splashes, sand and cold weather with ease. Whether it’s destined for a family holiday, a festival weekend, or a child’s first “proper” camera, it’s the kind of device you don’t have to worry about once it leaves the house.

Despite its rugged credentials, the WG-90 is still a very capable everyday shooter. Its built-in zoom lens covers a useful range for landscapes, group shots and casual portraits, while the sensor delivers pleasing, punchy images in good light. It’s not trying to be a smartphone replacement for enthusiasts, but it absolutely excels at capturing memories quickly and reliably.

One of the real joys of a camera like this is how freeing it feels to use. You can hand it around at the beach, take it poolside, or toss it into a backpack on a city break knowing it’s designed to cope. That makes it perfect for holidays where the last thing you want to think about is protecting expensive gear from the elements.

At just over £250, the WG-90 also makes a lot of sense as a gift. It’s practical, distinctive, and refreshingly different from the usual tech presents, especially for someone who enjoys the outdoors or wants a camera that’s simpler and more robust than a phone. The fact that this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen only sweetens the deal.

If you’ve been waiting for a no-nonsense compact that’s built to last and easy to love, this Pentax WG-90 deal is well worth a look. Big savings, solid performance, and genuine peace of mind make this one of those rare deals that feels genuinely good value rather than just discounted.