This projector puts your movies – or your Netflix – on the wall with high-end features for stunningly little money
I review projectors and this year I've loved the emerging gimbal features and quick auto adjustments on pro projectors – this costs a fraction of that and I'd snap it up!
Trying the new XGODY projector – which is available for surprisingly little money on either side of the Atlantic this Black Friday – has been a bit of a surprise for me. A price cut of 15% on an already very cheap device has put it at just over $100 and just under £100, yet its features do genuinely seem to stack up against some devices costing more than ten times that.
This Full HD (1080P) projector can sense when it has been moved and automatically focus and adjust the image shape to the wall or screen. It has Wi-fi and built-in speakers, so can connect to Netflix, YouTube, Prime and the like and stream without wires – but it still has traditional ports too. Oh, and it has a gimbal like some of the latest high-end projectors too.<p><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F%25E3%2580%2590Compatible-Focus%25E3%2580%2591Xgody-Gimbal-N6-Projector%2Fdp%2FB0FLPN7416%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" target="_blank"><strong>🇺🇸 Amazon USA: Was: $129.00<strong> Now: $109.64<p>🇬🇧 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2F%25E3%2580%2590Compatible-Projector-Christmas-Correction-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0F9W9JDR6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank"><strong>Amazon UK: Was: £109.99<strong> Now: £93.49
Xgody might not be a well-known name in the projector space, but the entire industry has been turned on its head by unknown brands in the last couple of years and some have performed very well in my reviews.
The N6 Pro has kept the features at a level which would have been striking only a few years ago, and they are still more than good enough for most occasions.
While many projectors now use Android TV, this uses WhaleOS, but in my quick test I was able to install a Netflix and a Prime Video app (and others seem available) to stream video. The built-in speakers are good enough, too.
700 ANSI Lumens of 700 is provided. That's the light measure of a projector, and, basically, this is more than good enough for evenings. Viewing at about 2m / 6ft, I was able to create a very impressive image area equivalent to about a 75-inch TV which was more than bright enough to view, even in a room with daylight.
WhaleOS allows for apps (there is, apparently, 32GB of storage on board) and has numerous settings. I was initially disappointed by the image quality in the darker areas, but by turning on a 'Dynamic' mode the video quality got better overall too.
Other features I'd expect on pricier devices are all included too – a Bluetooth remote that works without needing to be pointed at the device and a built-in tiltable support. This is backed up with a motion sensor and auto keystone correction so you just move the projector to the right spot for you, tilt it so the light is projected where you want, and it then automatically adjusts the image out to something perfectly squared-off.
All this happens well within the kind of speeds I'd expect for something much more expensive, so – if you don't have a projector – this is definitely a very interesting way to buy something you might never have expected to own. It's light and easy to carry. Try it anywhere (or gift a home cinema to anyone!)
I regularly test projectors – a means to display the movies and images I create – and keep a guide to the best projectors. You can bet this will be appearing very soon as a great budget option (even without these deals!)
