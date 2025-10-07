If you ask me, anyone interested in creating content should also want the biggest possible display and for that you need a projector. Thankfully that technology has just become a lot more accessible and the VisionMaster Pro2 Triple Laser is probably the best quality device I've tested this year. Now it's on a deal price too!

Valerion VisionMaster Pro2: was $2,999 now $2,499 at Amazon The spectacular VisionMaster Pro2 Triple Laser Projector is a 4K native projector, uses a triple laser system, is 3D-video capable, and even has an optical zoom so it can project from a variety of distances without losing detail. It is very easy to use with a built-in Google Home system and a suitably responsive system.

This projector is probably the best I have tested all year thanks to two systems – an optical lens adjustment which means it can be placed much more flexibly than most other systems and the fact that is has the ability to boost its already impressive brightness – 110% Rec.2020 wide color gamut and 3000 ISO Lumens brightness – to what looks like 15,000:1 Contrast using VisionMaster's electronic processing.

I test projectors as part of my job and the results impressed me, not only on a real cinema screen, but on the walls and ceiling that I projected against too to be sure of the device's quality.

The system also has an excellent implementation of the Google Home TV system, meaning ease of use was assured but, thanks to the built-in 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM there is plenty of storage for apps. Gamers, too, will appreciate the presence 4ms input lag and 240Hz refresh rate.

This is the best price I've seen on this premium projector, more than enough of a discount to make it worth looking at bringing the IMAX HDR10+ tech into your home cinema.

It will also help display photographs – AirPlay 2, Miracast, and Chromecast are all supported.

It is the Enhanced Black Level (EBL) tech which puts this projector ahead of many competitors with names old die-hards might know better though. It should be though of as working a bit like OLED for projection or, as I put it in my review "It's algorithmic, but you can see the result work, and, honestly, I was amazed in a way I am not normally."